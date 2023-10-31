Maureen Doonan has more energy and drive to help those in need than some people a quarter of her age.
"I guess I was brought up to believe that we help our neighbour. It's about giving people a hand up when they need it," she said.
Ms Doonan, 85, has been volunteering for social justice groups around Ballarat for more than two decades - including Rural Australians for Refugees - which led her to hosting refugees in her home, as well as the Ballarat Refugee Asylum Seeker Support Network.
She said her work for another charity - Habitat for Humanity - had been especially rewarding.
"It's about helping low-income people to have their own home. Part of the deal was that they had to learn how to help build the house," Ms Doonan said.
"A lot of them were young mothers who could never see a future in their own home.
"Helping Habitat for Humanity was pretty much life changing for me."
She is also a long-standing member of Amnesty International Ballarat, Ballarat Afghan Action Group, as well as the Ballarat Interfaith Network - which promotes understanding and respect between people of all beliefs.
The 85-year-old was named Ballarat's Senior of the Year for 2023 at a special ceremony at Town Hall on Tuesday, October 31.
"To be picked out for this is overwhelming, really" she said.
In her acceptance speech Ms Doonan said she was excited to see Ballarat man Neil Para granted permanent residency after 10 years of living in limbo.
The Volunteer of the Year volunteer category went to Steve Burgess, captain of the Sebastopol Fire Brigade.
The 64-year-old has been a CFA volunteer for almost 20 years - describing himself as a "newbie" - compared to members who had clocked up more than 55 years.
"It was very humbling just to be nominated," he said.
"I'm just the recipient of this award. In my book, every one of the people here today is a winner."
The City of Ballarat said Mr Burgess often volunteered 40 hours a week.
"I want to thank the CFA," he said.
"But the greatest unsung hero in all of this is my wife Jill. In some cases I spend more time away from home than at home."
Mt Burgess was in the process of nominating firefighters to head to multiple fires near Rockhampton as the awards were being handed out.
"He has taught hundreds of new and existing firefighters the skills they need to keep themselves and the community safe," mayor Des Hudson said.
"And he has spent many hours mentoring colleagues and supporting CFA members through emotional and challenging issues."
The Ageing Well award went to Mary Douglas, who had volunteered with Ballarat Hospice for 12 years to support palliative care patients and their families.
She had also spent four years with Lifeline to provide suicide prevention services for people in emotional distress.
On top of that she also volunteered twice a week at Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre's Social Enterprise Kitchen, where she helped to feed more than 100 people a week.
Lifeline was also an important cause for Stuart Bell, who was named the winner of the Healthy and Active Living Award.
He has worked with the service for more than a decade, with an important role supporting and training others.
On top of that he has been a volunteer driver with the Ballarat Foundation's L2P program -0 and award organisers said he was a well-loved and highly-regarded mentor.
The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award went to Cheryl Szollosi for her work with Rainbow Coffee Ballarat.
She is also the co-founder of Un-coordinated Queers, a bi-monthly intergenerational activity group focussed on better health outcomes for gender-diverse people through social connections and physical activity.
