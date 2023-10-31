A woman has been assessed for suspected shock after a three-car smash outside the Springhill Farm food factory in Delacombe.
The grey Volkswagen hatchback careered into a parked dark grey Chrysler c300 stationwagon, which in turn hit a parked red Mitsubishi ute in Paddys Drive around 1.35pm Tuesday.
Airbags were deployed in the Volkswagen.
It is understood a liquid - possibly coolant - spilled onto the road during the incident.
Firefighters from Lucas (FRV station 68) attended as well as police.
Ambulance Victoria later confirmed no one required treatment or hospitalisation.
