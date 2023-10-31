The Courier
Volkswagen slams into parked cars in Delacombe

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
A woman has been assessed for suspected shock after a three-car smash outside the Springhill Farm food factory in Delacombe.

