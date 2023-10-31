The Courier
Joe McCracken wins The Courier footy tipping

Updated October 31 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:18pm
Liberal MP for Western Victoria Joe McCracken has won The Courier's 2023 AFL footy tipping competition.

Local News

