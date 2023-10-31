Liberal MP for Western Victoria Joe McCracken has won The Courier's 2023 AFL footy tipping competition.
The competition runs in The Courier's printed edition each Thursday throughout the footy season.
Participants in 2023 included Ballarat MP Catherine King, Labor MP Juliana Addison, Member for Eureka Michaela Settle, along with representatives from Bartlett Blinds, The Haymarket and Haymes Paint, Grill'd, Stroud Homes, Williams Newsagency and 13Cabs.
The Courier's footy tipping competition has been an annual offering through the masthead and sales manager Simon Remington said this year's competition was a close contest.
He said it was a tie heading into the AFL Grand Final on September 30.
McCracken and David Bond, of Bond Batteries, were level on 146 correct tips.
With Collingwood's victory over Brisbane, McCracken claimed first prize of the competition, which includes naming rights of a race at The Ballarat Turf Club.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the Cats win the Premiership next year,'' he said.
