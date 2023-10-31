BMS has sprung a surprise by forcing a draw with Midlands in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Regional Ballarat Tuesday pennant.
Without a win in the opening four rounds, BMS went into the contest as the outsider, but after taking out two rinks took away nine valuable points.
Robert Dickinson's BMS rink had the closest win of the day, edging out David Speechley 21-20 as the rivals each accumulated 57 shots at Alfredton.
While still 10th BMS has closed the gap on nearest rivals Buninyong and Victoria.
Despite missing out on the win, Midlands has moved into the top four - overtaking Webbcona, which lost a thriller to City Oval by one shot, to claim fourth.
As close as it finished, each of the rinks had clear-cut results, with the Webbcona rink of Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson and skipper Sarah Braybrook winning emphatically, 30-10.
Webbcona was third and just percentage behind City Oval, but there is a much different scenario now.
Creswick continues to have a comfortable break at the top of the ladder after easily accounting for Buninyong and Learmonth kept its season ticking along by downing Sebastopol to move to third.
Buninyong did have some joy with Keith Chapman tying with Beth Huntley to give the visitors one point to take away.
BMS 57 (9) drew with MIDLANDS 57 (7)
Jeff Ryan, Lynette Bryce, Michael Jose, Robert Dickinson 21 d Robert Mason, Edward Harwood, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 20
Dianne Hampson, Henry Rose, Michelle Tait, Scott McLean, 17 d Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 14
Alan Marini, Geoff Allan, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 19 lt Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 23
WEBBCONA 55 (2) lt CITY OVAL 56 (14)
Loris Gullock, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 15 lt Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Leigh McKenzie, Wayne Roberts 23
Jeffrey Grieve, Jill Hopper, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 10 lt David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Garry Powell, Chris Smith 23
Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 30 d Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce, Robert Edwards 10
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 60 (14) d VICTORIA 48 (2)
Meryl Holloway, Leonard Vincent, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 23 d Alexe Hamilton, Helene Stenning, Robert Walsh, Noel Verlinden 12
John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 22 d Dante Prenc, Francis McGuigan, Barry Davis, Alan Dennis 19
Ted Lee, Daryl Scott, Ian Long, William Wilkins 15 lt Ron Saw, Bryan McGuigan, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 17
LEARMONTH 72 (14) d SEBASTOPOL 56 (2)
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Chris Powell, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 13 lt Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Ian Hedger, Dave Cassells 20
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Johnson, William Rowe 27 d Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Terry Bond 19
Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 32 d Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Sue Cassells, John Hofstra 17
CRESWICK 65 (15) d BUNINYONG 54 (1)
Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 27 d Sandra Chapman, Gordon Donaldson, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 20
Jai Chamberlain, Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Beth Huntley 18 tied with Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Norman Hand, Keith Chapman
Elizabeth Hocking, Elise Bennett, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 20 d Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 16
LADDER: CRESWICK 67 points, 143.32 per cent; CITY OVAL 54, 118.27; LEARMONTH 52, 107.96; MIDLANDS 44, 110.33; Webbcona 42, 101.29; Sebastopol 38, 94.53; Central Wendouree 30, 92.83; Buninyong 25, 90.34; Victoria 25, 78.75; BMS 23, 78.57
INVERMAY 55 (2) lt SMEATON 58 (14)
Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald, Stephen Riley 14 lt Peter Kersley, Beth Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 25
Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Bill Gull, John Moroney 20 lt David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 27
Francisca Grady, Rod McDonald, David Carlyle, John Macdonald 21 d Geoffrey Jenkin, Suzanne Lafranchi, Rhonda Armstrong, Kevin Clohesy 6
BEAUFORT 56 (13) d DAYLESFORD 50 (3)
Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Tony Ryan, Keith Topp 16 lt Gerald Coffey, Margaret Coffey, Kevin Gibson, Rose Marshall 21
Ken Emmett, Les Pongho, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 17 tied with Anne Bremner, Lois Voterakis, Leon Hedwards, Dot Bull 17
Carmel Milenkovic, Ian Price, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton 23 d Joy Silbereisen, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 12
BUNINYONG 40 (0) lt CLUNES 76 (16)
Margaret Sultana, Joan Worth, John Jones, Chris Kruger 10 ltHoward Smith, Eileen Spong, Peter Brough, Alan Baird 30
Barry Mebbrey, Brenda Wynd, Yvonne Gamble, Yvonne Clark 16 lt Shelley Erickson, John Dellavedova,Valerie Jackson, Joshua Polson 29
Julie Pobjoy, Brian Simmonds, Sue Simmonds, Fay Tucker 14 lt Lawerence Judd, Rex Martin, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 17
CITY OVAL 44 (0) lt LINTON 88 (16)
Betty Paton, Cheryl Magrath, Kathleen McKenzie, Eddie Harman 6 lt James Steven Fraser, Desmond Symes, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 29
Ian Edwards, Jeffrey Clack, John Tansley, Ken Birch 16 lt Sydney Walters, Rod Lindsay, Karen Hall, Craig Grenfell 33
Patricia Birch, Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Terry Grano 22 lt Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 26
MT XAVIER 75 (16) d SEBASTOPOL 40 (0)
David Alsop, Noelene Kennedy, Lana Bellingham, Norman Hughes 22 d Bob Jenkins, Margaret Russell, David Pratt, Joe Hayes 12
Doug Wilson, Faye Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, John Duggan 21 d Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons, Mick McDonnell 15
Nancy Jackson, Phyllis Duggan, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 32 d Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 13
LADDER: LINTON 58, 168.36; MT XAVIER 58, 148.4; CLUNES 54, 12; SMEATON 54, 109.76; Beaufort 37, 74.03; Invermay 36, 93,83; Sebastopol 36, 90.64; Daylesford 31, 111.27; City Oval 26, 75.28; Buninyong 10, 53.63
SEBASTOPOL (59 (4) lt SMEATON 65 (12)
Colin Palmer, Cec Deans, Barry Levy, David Parkinson 20 d John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 16
Robin McGloin, Bill Faulkhead, Neil Brown, Brad Mahoney 25 d Maxine Rousch, Judy Lafranchi, Barbara Adam, Winston Pickering 16
Trish Lovell, Terry Robbie, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 14 lt Joan Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 33
VICTORIA 51 (2) lt BALLARAT NORTH 55 (14)
Albert Chapman, Tom Atkins, Graeme Buchanan, Lynn Slater 12 lt Jacki Metcalf, Hamish Adams, Alexander Parker, Mick Brown 20
Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 25 d Robert Norman, Bev Quick, David Douglas, George Atkins 18
Ian Willowhite, Nathan Cook, Brett Harrison, Max Philipson 14 lt Bernadette Carter, Olive Gunnell, George Atkins, Scott Plater 17
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 57 (14) d MIDLANDS 55 (2)
Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Brian Mahony, Susanne Peters 22 d Ian Duggan, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 16
Lyn Kelly, James Cowan, Kathleen Cowan, Ian Barnett 23 d David Denham, Wilma Jenkins, Bobby Williamson, Wally Slocombe 14
Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Elizabeth Liston 12 lt Tony Briody, John Giblett, Daryl Sparkman, Paul Carlyle 25
CITY OVAL 52 (2) lt BMS 81 (14)
Michael Nikolic, Judy Alexander, Charles Phillips, David O'Sullivan 10 lt Jenny Meade, Rosemaree Hickman, Ian Russell, Craig Meade 30
Dorothy Sheehan, Rosemary Kinna, Ray Kinna, Maxwell Sargent 25 d Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 18
Diane Bateman, Pam Oxlade, Anne Poulton, Colin Gibson 17 lt Bethel Ryan, Ivan Annear, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 33
DAYLESFORD 55 (2) lt WEBBCONA 67 (14)
Wendy Goodwin, Evelyn Young, Cheryl Teng, Darryl Grant 17 lt Ann Gull, Elizabeth McMurray, Ken Taylor, Tony Hendy 23
Mary Grace Provan, Carol Collins, John Anglin, Ken Marshall 18 lt Brett Collins, Helen Williams, Doug Luscombe, Rod Barton
Marilyn Trevorrow, Halcyon Bell, Lois Hetherington 20 d Ken Frost, Cheryl Luscombe, Pat Collins, Ross Boag 19
LADDER: CENTRAL WENDOUREE 65, 115.69; VICTORIA 42, 114.15; DAYLESFORD 42, 103.07; BMS 40 106.88; Webbcona 40, 91.76; Ballarat North 39, 103.72; City Oval 38, 85; Smeaton 36, 95.36; Sebastopol 30, 103.14; Midlands 28, 89.02
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 74 (14) d MIDLANDS 44 (2)
Anne Kelly, Carol Taylor, Gwen Archibald, Elaine Dunstan 26 d Bev Miles, Marion Green, Kieran Sutton-Ryan, Graeme Smith 10
Rita Strownix, Mary Townsend, Jean Burt, Peter Townsend 19 lt Maureen Goldsmith, Kay Hunt, Dorothy Newey, Margaret Doyle 20
Gabrielle Keating, Pam Gilbert, Carleen Bowers, Heather Snibson 19 d Norman Newey, Rosina Bainbridge, Dorothy Denning, Ron Beaston 14
MT XAVIER 58 (14) d SMEATON 53 (2)
Joan Bourke, John Edmiston, Deidre McRae, Kevin McKeegan 16 lt Judith Slater, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 21
David Tuddenham, Helen Jones, Julie Moran, Darryl Boyd 19 d Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 18
Dianne McKeegan, Pat Moran, Allan Saunders, Stephen Jones 23 d Sue Richards, Keren May, Robyn Shaw, Denis Sanford 14
LEARMONTH 62 (14) d BUNINYONG 56 (2)
Jenna Ab-Bruzzese, Peter McCarthy, Ian Pym, Kenneth Stowe 24 d Frank Sultana, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, John Podolinsky 17
Ruth Davies, Jenny Redpath, Pat Hunter, Tony Ferguson 14 lt Helen Hovey, Carolyn Kuchel, Bill Bridges, John Fox 21
Sandy Redpath, Trish McCarthy, Roy Cassells, Neville Curtis 24 d Thomas Lempriere, Morag Gallagher, Peter Coulthard, Thomas Gallagher 18
SEBASTOPOL 64 (2) lt CRESWICK 72 (14)
Lawrence Atkins, Rita Page, Bonnie Simpson, George Meadows 19 lt Chris Boyd, Carol Burt, Richard Burt, John Purcell 33
Margaret Cassells, Aileen Kerr, Steve Martin, Norm Johns 23 d Sigrid Glasspool, Judy Rieniets, Reg Rhook, Phil Zelley 6
John Day, Merle Meadows, Gordon Crotty, Barb Rowe 22 lt Ernest Robinson, Bruce Andrews, Ross Prictor, Eileen Franklin 23
BALLARAT EAST 62 (16) d BALLAN 43 (0)
Christine Harvey, Maxwell Walters, Craig Uthenwoldt, Tony Driscoll 20 d Ruby Armstrong, Janine Jensen, Eddy Pitcher, Jan Conroy 16
Russell Hateley, Bill Moy, Catherine Phillips, Noel Biggin 19 d Maren Jones, Brian Dowling, David Myers, Chris Love 12
Trevor Johnston, Zoe Watson, Dennis Radisich, Troy Dean 23 d Janine O'Keefe, Fia Kunigiskis, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 15
LINTON 54 (3) lt BUNGAREE 57 (13)
Ingrid Murphy, Kate Breen, Kevin Offer, Margaret Phillips 7 lt Laurie Butler, Marita Toohey, Graeme Jeffrey, Brian Jones 24
Robin Amendola, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 30 d Fay Toohey, Alex McCulloch, Chris Ward, Jacky Steenhuis 16
Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 17 tied with Lorraine Reed, Frank Hanrahan, Noel Kennedy, Peter Spratling 17
BALLARAT 47 (2) lt VICTORIA 57 (14)
Max Cornish, Jill Davies, David Brownlee 14 lt Glenda Dodd, Benny Fernandes, Larry Walsh, Barry Macklin 22
Michael Gallagher, Marlene Tatchell, Kaye Cornish, Bob Williamson 14 lt Carole Bellingham, Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Robert Whitcher 23
Bill Burge, Paul Sudholz, Kathryn Avery, Gwen Burge 19 d Lindsay Johnston, Kelvin Jarvis, Peter Muller, Daryl Quinlan 12
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 64, 140.72; BUNGAREE 55, 132.67; SMEATON 130.81, 54; BALLAN 53, 136.902; Mt Xavier 52, 132.67; Linton 43, 124.52; Midlands 40, 101.69; Victoria 86.38; Creswick 40, 84.5; Learmonth 39, 84.46; Central Wendouree 28, 85.89; Buninyong 24, 76.53; Sebastopol 14, 71.23; Ballarat 14, 63.64
BALLARAT NORTH 45 (14) d WEBBCONA 34 (0)
Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Steve Feldman 18 d Glenys Youlden, Jennifer Mackay, Sandra Horne, Scott Edmends 17
Darren Hemming, Maxwell Harrison, Greg Thomas, Roger Parker 27 d Dorothy Harris, Robert Harris, Shirley Corneille, Peter Mackay 17
VICTORIA 35 (2) lt BEAUFORT (2) 45 (12)
Barbara Losonczy, John Cuthbert, James Cameron, Royston Bibey 23 d Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 18
Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Alby Reus 12 lt Shirley Broadbent, Peter Milenkovic, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 27
CLUNES 45 (12) d MIDLANDS 43 (2)
Kath Milne, Barbara Millar, Patricia Rodda, John Young 28 d Noela Moore, Nathan Carter, Neil Hunt, Kevin McGrath 17
Jacob Ware, Dennis Twentyman, Danny Spong, David Reynolds 17 lt Teresa Berry, Aileen Eyers, Robert Moore, Alan McKenna 26
INVERMAY 40 (12) d BUNINYONG 29 (2)
Rebecca Huynh, Ruth Nunn, James Nolan, Robert Jones 16 lt Julie Lane, Bernice Parnell, Ros Marchbank, Jack Forsyth 17
Kevin Keen, Tony Morrish, Norma Day, Helen Burzacott 24 d Stuart Josephs, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Terrence Gillett 12
BMS 33 (1) lt BEAUFORT (3) 49 (13)
Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Robert Widdison 14 lt Moya Buncle, Ros Vowles, Edmond Morris, Tony Carter 30
Barry Harris, Robert Daniels, Mark Walker, John Walker 19 tied with Liz Ryan, Vivienne Drew, Megan Morris, Graeme Anthony 19
LADDER: INVERMAY 57, 126.19; BALLARAT NORTH 49, 166.37; MIDLANDS 42, 117.81; BEAUFORT 39, 97.01; Clunes 37, 89.55; Beaufort 35, 112.24; Victoria 35, 92.02; BMS 24, 85.38; Buninyong 21, 70.93; Webbcona 11, 66.91
