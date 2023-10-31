The Courier
Ballarat man Lachlan Howard found not guilty of abuse in retrial

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:31pm
A former Ballarat karate teacher has been acquitted of sexual abuse charges by a jury following a retrial of a 2021 case in a Melbourne court.

