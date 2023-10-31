A former Ballarat karate teacher has been acquitted of sexual abuse charges by a jury following a retrial of a 2021 case in a Melbourne court.
Lachlan Howard, 49, was found not guilty of two counts of indecent acts with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 at a hearing in the Melbourne County Court on Monday.
It comes after Mr Howard was previously found guilty by jury of the charges after a 10-day trial on April 14, 2021.
The charges alleged Mr Howard had sexually abused a 10-year-old student over several years during his time as a karate instructor in Ballarat.
Following the first trial, Mr Howard was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of five years and six months.
Mr Howard appealed the verdict, and on Monday was acquitted of all charges.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
