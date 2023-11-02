The Courier
Feature Property

1111 Grevillea Road, Wendouree | Feature Property

By Feature Property
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Could this be your first home?

3  BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1111 Grevillea Road, Wendouree
  • $470,000-$490,000
  • AGENCY: Doepel Lilley & Taylor
  • CONTACT: Robert Cunningham 0418 543 634 or Matthew Tunbridge 0437 532 398
  • INSPECT: 1.10 to 1.30pm Nov 4

This delightful three bedroom home has been meticulously renovated with a fresh classic style.

