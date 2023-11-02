Could this be your first home?

This delightful three bedroom home has been meticulously renovated with a fresh classic style.
It is also advantageously positioned in a desirable part of Wendouree in close proximity to the local Harold St shopping strip and Stockland Wendouree shopping centre.
Travel is also easy for commuters with Wendouree Train Station nearby and it is also only a short distance to childcare, primary and secondary schools which includes including some of Ballarat's most renowned private options.
The spacious lounge area has been thoughtfully re-designed to ensure it fills with natural light to every corner of the room.
The brand new kitchen is the ultimate highlight and it features all-new electrical appliances. Overall it is well-designed with both easy everyday living and the entertaining of guests in mind.
All three bedrooms are good sizes and include built-in robes.
It's well prepared for winters with ducted gas heating throughout and the main lounge has an electric fireplace.
Outside there's a garage and a storage shed.
All of this is on a handy block size of about 634 square metres with backyard space for outdoor activities and relaxation.
