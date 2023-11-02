A truly luxurious masterpiece

This is a place where spaciousness and opulence unite to create your dream home.
Possibly the best way to describe it overall is living in the lap of luxury.
In fact, agents Joel Williamson and Nicholas Quinlan are confident that this property will even go beyond your expectations.
There are a multitude of reasons for this.
For a start, there are four generously sized bedrooms.
There is also an additional room which would be perfect to use as a private study, or as a library, or even as guest room.
In fact, there is a total of five versatile spaces which you can utilise and personalise however you wish.
The main bedroom suite is a true masterpiece on its own.
It's fair to say that this is not merely a bedroom, it's a private sanctuary.
Spacious, of course, this main suite provides fabulous levels of comfort and it provides room for a sitting area where you can escape from the world.
However, the real showstopper in here, we're told, is the ensuite.
If you like the sound of indulging in your very own spa experience on a daily basis, then this is perfect for you. This main suite boasts a luxurious spa bathroom, complete with a relaxing soaking tub.
Joel suggested that after a long day, you can unwind and rejuvenate in the tranquillity of your own spa-like oasis.
In fact, he believes that this is not just a bathroom; it's a destination in your own home.
The luxury continues throughout the home. The property offers lots of space indoors and outdoors, partly thanks to the block size of approximately 1861 square metres
The covered all-weather outdoor entertaining area is perfect for hosting all types of gatherings and celebrations throughout the year, all while being surrounded by lush gardens and - did we mention this yet? - a stunning swimming pool.
This home promises to elevate your lifestyle and the possibilities are plentiful. Whether you need space for a growing family, a private home office, or a place to relax and entertain, this home has all of it.
Mount Hellen meanwhile, is a short distance wouth east of Ballarat's CBD and, fittingly, its topography is gently undulating hills with surrounding bush and pine plantation forestry, along with Canadian Creek running southwards through the centre of the suburb.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.