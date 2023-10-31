The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Alfredton Rotary's Halloween Party 2023 photos

By Staff Reporters
November 1 2023 - 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were so many people - of all ages - dressed up at the Rotary Club of Alfredton's special Halloween Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.