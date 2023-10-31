There were so many people - of all ages - dressed up at the Rotary Club of Alfredton's special Halloween Party.
Ghouls of all shapes and sizes flocked to Lucas Central Park on Tuesday afternoon, with family-friendly games and a safe place to trick or treat - plus a free bag of lollies for each child from the friendly Rotary volunteers.
It was one of the biggest events in town, after a huge weekend at Kryal Castle which featured themed jousting, though there were still plenty of trick or treaters wandering Ballarat's streets after school on Tuesday.
Check out the photos from The Courier's Lachlan Bence above, and don't forget you have until Wednesday night to enter our Halloween costume competition to win free movie tickets.
IN THE NEWS
