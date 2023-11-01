One of Australia's oldest theatres - Her Majesty's Theatre in Ballarat - will hopefully open its doors, fully renovated, in mid-2024.
Six months and $4 million more than when it was announced back in 2022, the upgrades will improve capability, accessibility and safety of the 148-year-old theatre.
City of Ballarat economy and experience acting director Jeff Johnson said council are working towards finishing construction mid-2024.
"When finished, the project will provide full accessibility to the theatre for patrons, staff and performers through the construction of two new lifts, an improved front-of-house area, new toilet facilities, administration area and associated works," he said.
The City of Ballarat budgeted $14.8 million for the project, supported by $10 million from the State Government's Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund.
When the tender for the stage three works was awarded to Ballarat company A.W Nicholson Pty Ltd, an additional $3. 6 million was needed to complete the planned scope of works, taking the total project cost to $14.8 million.
The previous existing budget allocation for the project was $11.2 million.
The works, which began in March, have not been without their challenges.
"Given the historic nature of the building, the construction team have encountered a number of latent conditions (existing structural issues) during the course of the works that have required rectification," Mr Johnson said.
"These include rotten floor structures, unstable ground conditions and historic fire damage. Many of these issues were not able to be identified until work began. The impact of addressing these issues is yet to be fully quantified."
Works that have been done since the project began in March include:
Her Majesty's Theatre is one of the oldest theatres in Australia, opening on June 7, 1875 as the Ballarat Academy of Music, with its first performance a comic opera by the French composer Charles Lecocq, La Fille de Madame Angot, presented by the Royal Opera Bouffe Company.
Stage one and two works were completed in 2019, which involved rebuilding the stage floor, refurbishing change rooms, reinforcing the roof, a cosmetic makeover of the auditorium, works to bathrooms under Lydiard Street and the exploratory work needed before starting the current works.
