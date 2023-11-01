Ballarat firefighters are packing their bags and jumping on buses and planes to Queensland where hundreds of bushfires burnt out of control at the weekend.
In the meantime, the fire danger period for Golden Plains and Greater Geelong will get going from November 20 - with Ballarat's expected to be not far behind.
The CFA confirmed 22 members from the immediate Ballarat area will fly out to Rockhampton on Sunday.
"These people have given up their Cup Day long weekend to help out and we're really grateful that they're so willing to help," District 15 commander Steve Poulter said.
"Back in the 2000s and during Black Saturday we had many Queensland crews come to Victoria. Its a reciprocal thing."
On top of that, Fire Rescue Victoria is expected to send two aircraft specialists from Ballarat: an air-based observer to map out the fires as well as an air base manager.
On Monday, Rokewood CFA sent experienced firefighters to Queensland as part of a South West District 7 strike team.
Meanwhile authorities are warning about campfires in higher-risk bushfire conditions this Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Parks Victoria, Forest Fire Management and the Conservation Regulator want campers to check the specific rules of their campsite, weather forecasts and current conditions.
Chris Mercier is the Acting Senior Manager of Enforcement and Regulatory Services at Parks Victoria said campers should also have immediate access to at least 10 litres of water.
"Remember that your campfire should not exceed one square metre in size, at least three metres of the surrounding area must be clear, and an adult must always keep watch.," he said.
"Make use of the designated bays and barbecues provided in select national and state parks and help further safeguard the environment by leaving nothing but footprints."
All three agencies will be patrolling over the weekend, targeting unsafe and unattended campfires, illegal off-road vehicle use and littering.
Offenders face fines from $192 to $46,154.
Illegal behaviour on public land can be reported to 13 61 86.
