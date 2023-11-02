The Courier
Units 1 and 2, 8 Tuppen Drive, Sebastopol | Commercial Property

By Commercial Property
November 2 2023 - 3:27pm
Brand new units | Commercial Property
  • Units 1 and 2, 8 Tuppen Drive, Sebastopol
  • 286 square metres each (approximately)
  • $695,000 + GST each
  • AGENCY: Colliers Ballarat
  • CONTACT: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • INSPECT: By appointment

These brand new office or warehouse spaces are in Ballarat's growing western corridor.

