Brand new units | Commercial Property

These brand new office or warehouse spaces are in Ballarat's growing western corridor.
Sitting in close proximity to a major residential catchment, these units are in a strategic premier location.
These units are ideally situated 60 metres to public transport and metres from the Glenelg Highway. They are also surrounded by a mixture of businesses from early learning, primary and secondary school, to dental college and retirement living. And they're just a few kilometres south west of Ballarat CBD.
These office-warehouses have an area of around 286 square metres each which consists of an inviting reception area, aluminium windows for ample natural light, high clearance of about 6 metres, and a mezzanine area for building an office or for additional storage.
They offer the flexibility needed for a variety of commercial uses and there is also ample parking on-site.
