The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Racing: John Allen returns with big book of rides on Victoria Derby Day

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 1 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Allen will make a big start to Melbourne Cup Week with a strong book of rides at Flemington on Victoria Derby Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.