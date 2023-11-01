John Allen will make a big start to Melbourne Cup Week with a strong book of rides at Flemington on Victoria Derby Day.
The Ballarat-based Allen has a great record in the Victoria Derby, having won the group 1 three-year-old classic twice - Extra Brut in 2018 for Darren Weir and Hitotsu in 2021 for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
He chases a third victory in the $2m 2500m staying test on Saturday with Sunsets for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young at his second meeting back from a week-long suspension, which caused him to miss Cox Plate Day.
Allen has a good record on the colt with two wins in four rides, including victories in the group 3 Norman Robinson Stakes, 2000m, at Caulfield on October 21 at his latest start.
Allen, who resumes riding at The Valley on Saturday night, has six rides at Flemington.
These include Wishlor Lass for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde in the group 1 $1m Empire Rose Stakes for fillies and mares, 1600m, and Horsham rising star Steparty for trainer Paul Preusker in the group 1 $2m Coolmore Stud Stakes, 1200m.
Wishlor Lass has won six of eight starts, with group 3 victories in her past two outings, but this will be Allen's first time in the saddle on her.
Steparty has won five of six starts, with the three-year-old lowering his colours for the first time last time out in the Caulfield Guineas. Allen has ridden the colt in his latest three starts.
THE Ballarat father/son training partnership of Tony and Calvin McEvoy will also have a big hand to launch the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
They have promising three-year-old Veight in the Coolmore and Coco Sun in the group 2 $300,000 Wakeful Stakes, 2000m, as a lead into the Victoria Oaks.
