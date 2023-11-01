Hopathon is giving hope to Ballarat's tiniest hospital patients - and those of us who aren't so athletic.
The tongue-in-cheek fundraiser involves a whopping 600m run around a block of Ballarat's CBD, with a medal and Hop Temple beer at the finish line.
"It's not your typical fun run - no hopping required," Hop Temple owner Brian Taylor said.
"This dash for the rest of us around the Hop block isn't just about the run. It's also about rallying for an awesome cause."
The Grampians Health Special Care Nursery fundraiser starts at 11.30am on Saturday November 18 - and last year blew everyone's expectations "out of the water" - collecting $6550.
"This year we want to beat that," Mr Taylor said.
Hopathon is suitable for all ages, and entry is $55, including a t-shirt and headband.
The event includes live music at the Armstrong Street North venue and some "top-notch carb-loading".
It's not the first time the venue has supported charity in a fun way, with 'regional big freeze' held on Armstrong Street North to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease.
For information go to hoptemple.com.au
