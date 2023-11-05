Ballarat's Southern Warriors Karate Club has picked up four medals at the inaugural SO-Kyokushin National Australian Cup at Wollongong.
Club members were rewarded with two gold and two silver.
Senior blue belts Rhys McKinley and Braxton Kendall each secured titles.
McKinley won the 13-15 year-old mixed "clicker" touch division and Kendall finished on top in nine-10 year-old padded contact.
Yellow belt Campbell Treloar and senior red belt Malakai Phillps each collected silver medals.
Treloar contested the 11-12 year-old boys' "clicker" touch division and Phillips the nine-10 year-old boys' "clicker" touch.
Southern Warriors martial arts dojo operator Camilla Barker said this was the club's first interstate event since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
The club took nine students to the national event - eight selected on the basis of performances at tournaments earlier in the year.
The tournament attracted 85 competitors across clicker "touch", padded contact (kids) and full contact (teenagers and adults) divisions.
Barker said the competitors had trained hard for months leading up to the event, with the clicker division format new for club members.
"They did extremely well to adjust their training preparation and mindset to accommodate for the unfamiliar conditions and overcome some tough battles on the day.
"To come home with four medals from just nine competitors is a testament to their skills, commitment and determination.
"This experience has really impacted their confidence to step up and have a go at opportunities like this event," she said.
"We're looking forward to seeing the benefits of this experience and many more unfolding in 2024.
"Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.