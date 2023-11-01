Three boys have been arrested over a violent alleged home invasion in Ballarat East on September 27.
The trio are also alleged to have been involved in a street robbery in Clyde, in Melbourne's south east, later that day.
Police allege the group - aged 16 and 17 - entered the King Street home at 6.10am and assaulted a man at the home with a weapon.
Officers said the trio allegedly stole household items including a PlayStation, computer modem and phones - and were last seen speeding away in a blue Volkswagen Passat stationwagon.
Ambulance Victoria later confirmed paramedics were called to an incident at 6.30am and a man in his 30s was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) with upper and lower body injuries in a stable condition.
Following an extensive investigation led by Western Region Crime Squad detectives, all three youths were arrested this week in different locations across Victoria and New South Wales.
The trio included a 16-year-old from Botanic Ridge (near Cranbourne) who has been charged with theft, handling stolen goods, making threats to inflict serious injury, and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
He was bailed to appear before a children's court at a later date.
Another youth - also aged 16 - has been charged with aggravated home invasion using an offensive weapon, recklessly causing injury, theft, handling stolen goods, robbery and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
The Officer (Pakenham) teen was remanded before being bailed by a children's court in October.
The third alleged offender, aged 17 from New South Wales, has been accused of aggravated home invasion using an offensive weapon, recklessly causing injury, theft, handling stolen goods and robbery.
He was bailed to appear before a children's court at a later date.
Police also recovered the blue Volkswagen which was allegedly stolen from New South Wales.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
