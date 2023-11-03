An isolated population of a shrub known as common fringe myrtle in Enfield State Park is one of the reasons the first nature reserves at Enfield were declared in the mid 1960s.
Despite this plant's common name, it is not common in the Ballarat district; in fact, the Enfield population is quite isolated, with the plant's main Victorian distribution being on the inland slopes of the Great Dividing Range.
The common fringe myrtle (Calytrix tetragona) is a very attractive plant in flower. We visited Enfield a week ago and were pleased to discover a thriving population of a few thousand plants, extending perhaps 500 metres along a particular level of a north facing slope.
The pink or white flowers make the plant much easier to see, although the somewhat similar white flowered heath tea tree is also blooming close by.
Multi stemmed, and averaging almost a metre tall, the tiny leaved shrubs carry clusters of fluffy, starry flowers of either pale pink or white, with buds of deeper pink. They attract numerous nectar seeking insects including honey bees and butterflies.
Fringe myrtle is in the same plant family as tea trees and melaleucas. One of its main distinguishing features is the unusual fine hair like extension to each of the five sepals behind the flower.
The area at which the fringe myrtle thrives was once part of a much smaller reserve, known as the Berringa Flora and Fauna Reserve. This subsequently became part of the extensive Enfield Forest Park and the present Enfield State Park.
At the moment there are numerous wildflowers in the area, including tiger orchid, trailing goodenia, tall sundew, yam daisy, erect guinea flower, milkmaids and others. The season's first blue pincushions have just started flowering there too.
One of the main proponents of the early Enfield reserves was Mrs Stella Bedggood, Secretary of the Field Naturalists Club of Ballarat in the 1960s. She was an active conservationist and nature lover, working towards more secure reservation of several areas of high conservation value forested land in the Ballarat district.
Recent bird reports have included the arrivals of some of our local migrants. White-winged trillers were first reported on Saturday at Mount Beckworth, and have since been sighted at Lake Wendouree, Invermay and Nerrina. Trillers spend our winter in northern Australia.
Another northern winterer is the satin flycatcher, usually expected here any time from mid October. This year's first report was towards the end of that month, at Nerrina.
A lone wood sandpiper, found on the mud islands at Lake Wendouree, is another welcome migrant. This is probably the same bird that has visited for several years; it comes from central northern Asia.
What is this pea flower that is spreading across one of the islands at Lake Wendouree? It's very pretty, but it seems to be spreading a lot. Y.C., Newington.
This is the Tangier pea, a weed originally from south western Europe and north western Africa. Its flowers rather resemble those of the common garden sweet pea, although they are always the same maroon to pink colour, and they do not have a perfume.
It is weedy across much of southern Australia, although its range in the Ballarat district is rather limited at present. It has been on Yuille Island at the lake for about five years.
An annual sprawler or climber, it often extends more than a metre, supporting itself with fine clinging tendrils. These tendrils are often forked or branched, rather than single.
It dies down after flowering, then grows from seed the following winter.
