Freeways, country roads and suburban streets: Ballarat, Moorabool and even State police will be out in force when Operation Furlong gets going from Friday morning.
The five-day road blitz is aimed at curbing the number of lives lost on Victoria roads - which currently stands at 32 more than at the same time in 2022..
"Drinking and driving just don't mix," Acting Sergeant Matt Beavis said.
"There'll be absolutely zero tolerance to any drink and drug-impaired driving over the long weekend.
"When people make the unsafe decision to drive after drinking alcohol, it affects everyone.
"And it might affect them in ways they don't expect at the time.
"If you lose your licence and your car is impounded, it won't just affect you - but also your partner, kids, their work, friends and their education.
"If it goes catastrophically wrong it can affect lives forever.
"Plan ahead if you plan to drink - and have a designated driver.
"And if you are that designated driver, just don't drink at all."
Acting Sergeant Beavis said that in some states, double demerit points applied over long weekends.
"That's not the case in Victoria," he said.
"If you drink- or drug-drive, it means loss of licence. That's it."
Ballarat and Moorabool police also want to remind drivers of the higher cost of car impoundments in regional areas.
"You're looking at around $1200 minimum," Acting Sergeant Beavis said.
"That's not cheap - especially with the cost of living these days.
"The other thing to consider is that if you are ordered to get an interlock device after a drink driving offence, you're also looking at around $2500.
"For the average worker, you might as well kiss goodbye to that summer holiday in Bali."
IN THE NEWS:
During last year's soggy Melbourne Cup weekend, speeding offences dominated the statistics.
All up, 159 speeding vehicles were detected in the greater Ballarat area during Operation Furlong.
Of those, a whopping 76 were in the Moorabool Police Service Area (including Hepburn and Golden Plains), while the Ballarat PSA (including Pyrenees) saw 26.
Ballarat is expecting a cloudy between Friday and Sunday with minimal rain and tops of 18 to 24 degrees.
Tuesday's temperatures are forecast to reach 23 with the chance of a shower or two, and northerly winds around 20kmh.
Operation Furlong ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday November 7.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.