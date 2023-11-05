A former Springbank and Newlyn junior is making his way to fellow Central Highlands Football League club Waubra.
The Roos have landed Justin Kennedy via SMW Rovers in the Mininera District league.
He left Newlyn to join Rovers in 2017 and established himself in the seniors in 2019.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said at 25 years of age the Ballarat-based half forward was in the age bracket the Roos needed to add to.
Mitchell Harrison is making the move from North Ballarat to Waubra, where he played most of his junior football.
He joined the Roosters at under-17 level and graduated from under-age football this year, spending the season in the BFNL reserves.
Ford said he had coached Harrison as a junior and saw him as a developing type who would get an opportunity to make a mark at the Roos.
He said Harrison shaped as a midfielder, but the 20-year-old would also provide added flexibility.
