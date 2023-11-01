A notorious Ballarat couple are facing a fresh set of animal cruelty charges, related to the operation of an alleged illegal kitten breeding operation.
Kon and Liudmila Petropoulos appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to seek additional time to find a lawyer after being charged for alleged illegal activities between May 2021 to early 2022.
The pair had previously been slapped with an almost $200,000 fine in September, after previously being found guilty of a swathe of animal cruelty abuses occurring in 2020.
Mr Petropoulos currently faces 44 charges - including ten counts of animal cruelty against both cats and dogs, the illegal operation of a domestic animal business, and the illegal sale of animals in a public place.
Mrs Petropoulos faces 27 charges of a similar nature.
At Wednesday's hearing, the pair told the court they would seek to contest some of the charges but had lost legal representation a day before the hearing.
IN THE NEWS
Magistrate Ronald Saines adjourned the matter for the couple to find a new lawyer.
The Petropoulos' will reappear in court on December 6.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.