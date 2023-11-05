Rokewood-Corindhap's hopes of ending its Central Highlands Football League finals drought next year is getting a boost with the return of two players after overseas cricket sojourns.
Zac Jenkins and Ryan Aikman, who spent last season in England broadening their cricket horizons, have committed to again lining up for the Grasshoppers.
Each had significant impacts in their first season with the CHFL club in 2022.
Jenkins won the Rokewood-Corindhap best and fairest as predominantly a half-back after crossing from Redan in the BFNL, while Aikman provided a goalkicking option after shifting from North Ballarat.
Their return will value add to whatever recruits the Grasshoppers secure, who to date include Tom Lamb from Redan and Buninyong's Caius Barrenger.
They are also hoping to regain the services of fleet-footed midfielder Sam Carr after he spent this year working overseas.
He had a top 10 finish in the CHFL best and fairest in 2021, but missed 2022 with a knee injury.
With Carngham-Linton playing finals this year and Skipton becoming a regular finalist, Rokewood-Corindhap remains the only former Lexton Plains league team in the CHFL still to finish play finals since joining the competition in 2011.
It was set to play finals in 2021, but COVID-19 ended the season prematurely at the end of the home and away series.
BALLARAT Football Netball League club East Point is also going to benefit from the return of a player who has spent time playing cricket in England during Australian winters.
Billy Jones (pictured) last played in 2021, which was his second season with the Kangaroos.
His first was 2019, playing in a premiership side.
Set to play under new coach Joe Carmody, Jones is a former North Ballarat Roosters VFL-listed player with 10 games in 2017 and Buninyong junior.
He was at Grovedale in the Geelong FNL before initially joining East Point.
