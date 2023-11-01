The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured

Fremantle plucks Oscar McDonald out of VFL

November 1 2023 - 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar McDonald pictured almost a decade ago in his North Ballarat Rebels days.
Oscar McDonald pictured almost a decade ago in his North Ballarat Rebels days.

Fremantle is giving former North Ballarat Rebel Oscar McDonald a lifeline back into the AFL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.