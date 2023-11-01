Fremantle is giving former North Ballarat Rebel Oscar McDonald a lifeline back into the AFL.
The Dockers have signed the tall defender on the opening day of the delisted free agency period.
The former Melbourne and Carlton player has been given a two-year deal to rejoin his older brother and Melbourne forward Tom in AFL ranks.
The 27-year-old's form with Williamstown in the VFL - he was full back in this year's VFL team of the year - convinced Fremantle to add him to its big man stocks.
+Originally from Edenhope
+Melbourne 2015-2020 - 81 games
+Drafted by Melbourne with pick 53 in 2014
+AFL debut - round 22, 2015
+Carlton 2021-2022 - 5 games
+Added to Carlton's rookie list as a pre-season supplementary player in 2021
