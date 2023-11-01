Twenty-one years ago Wendy McLachlan turned an unwanted, disused bank space into a shopping destination that stuck true to its vision.
And the free, signature wrap continues to impress customers.
Wen and Ware marked 21 years since opening in the Bridge Mall on November 1.
Ms McLachlan said the mall was undergoing great change at that time, with canopies being installed across the shopping precinct. The anniversary comes as construction works have begun to reintroduce a road through the mall's spine.
Wen and Ware has staked its claim as one of the most-established homegrown names in a changing mall along with brands such as Faull's (with more than 100 years' history), cafe Capri (which dates back to the 1960s), and Skin Ski and Surf (at the mall's end since the early 1990s).
"We're very excited [about the road in the mall]. It will revitalise the whole area," Ms McLachlan said.
"...There are a lot of gems in the mall for people to discover."
For Ms McLachlan, Wen and Ware has always been a family venture. Her daughter Prue runs a Malvern franchise near Cabrini hospital. This store is in its 18th year.
Ms McLachlan's son Andrew has operated a Geelong West store on popular shopping destination Pakington Street the past six years.
She hoped the mall refresh might help transform the precinct into a similar "Pako" vibe.
Wen and Ware team members have also become like family to Ms McLachlan with Suzy Griffin and Cristine Allan having served in the store since day one.
Ms Allan is the "Christmas Queen" and has been a key figure behind the store's beloved Christmas windows and coveted Christmas tree displays.
Ms Griffin, whose daughter Jane is now her right-hand assistant, said Wen and Ware had always been a point of different in gifts and homewares shopping - right down to the signature, bowed wrapping.
There was nothing like the store when Ms Griffin signed up for the journey.
"I wondered what Wen and Ware would be when I sent in my resume on the best paper I could find," Ms Griffin said.
"Wendy rang me for a job interview in at Capri and she took me over to the store, which was boarded up, to show me what it was going to be.
"...People had never seen a merchant tell a story like we do. Our displays help people to visualise how products might look in their home or what colours look like together.
"Our windows at Christmas are always really popular and people love our celebration toy tree each Christmas. We have people coming in and wanting to buy Christmas trees exactly as how we've styled them."
They have enjoyed celebrating the 21-year milestone with the community and looked forward to what the next 21 years might bring.
