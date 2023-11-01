The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Wen and Ware Ballarat celebrates its 21st birthday

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty-one years ago Wendy McLachlan turned an unwanted, disused bank space into a shopping destination that stuck true to its vision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.