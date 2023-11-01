It has been a "huge day" for Ballarat's container deposit locations as the new scheme started on November 1.
Midlands Golf Course general manager Cameron Vallance said they had a "boomer of a day".
Their reverse vending machine can hold 10,000 containers and Mr Vallance said it was almost full after the first day of operations.
The Courier was at the reverse vending machine in Alfred Square where lots of residents were stopping by curiously to ask questions about the scheme.
One couple ,who had been collecting bottles for a few months, redeemed $30.
They said the process was very easy.
The automatic depot in Canadian sorted 31,000 containers on the first day.
McCallam Disability Services executive manager Matthew Vallance, who runs the depot, said Ballarat had come through.
Just over 80 people attended who redeemed between $5 and $500.
