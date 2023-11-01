The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Container Despite Scheme in Ballarat: thousands of cans returns on first day

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a "huge day" for Ballarat's container deposit locations as the new scheme started on November 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.