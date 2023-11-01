With Central Highlands Football League clubs in full swing with recruiting for 2024, it's timely to reflect on the wealth of top-end talent introduced into the CHFL last season.
Who were the best of them based on the season's outcome?
Here is David Brehaut's top five:
Recruited from Torquay in the Bellarine FNL with VFL experience with North Ballarat Roosters and time with Redan in BFNL.
Currie had massive impact for the Cats, being instrumental in Newlyn going from five wins 2022 to 10 and a return to play finals.
He was dominant, being in the Newlyn best players in 13 of 17 games.
He won The Courier CHFL player of the year award, voted Newlyn's best and fairest and named in the CHFL team of the year.
With strong family ties at the Tigers, Haintz made the move from St Joseph's in the Geelong FNL where he enjoyed a declared career.
After missing the opening two rounds with injury, he quickly began to make his presence felt as a hard-working midfielder.
His ability to find the ball topped off an already strong on ball group as Springbank finished on top of the ladder and reached a second consecutive grand final.
Haintz was named in the Tigers' best in 12 of 17 games and selected in the CHFL of the year.
The former Essendon AFL player returned to his home club to spearhead a major turn around in the Saints' fortunes.
While he missed most of the second half of the season, O'Brien's early presence was the driving force behind Carngham-Linton's rise.
After not winning since pre-COVID-19, the Saints won 12 games to finish fifth and contest finals for the first time since entering the CHFL in 2011 - winning a final.
O'Brien was in the best five times in nine games.
Returned to Bungaree where he was a premiership player after a stint with East Point in the BFNL where he also played in a premiership.
Mahar spent time playing forward, where his football smarts were a linchpin in the Demons as they went unbeaten for 12 rounds.
He had a bigger say on ball at the business end of the season as Bungaree ended a finals drought to finish fourth and reach a preliminary final.
Mahar was in the Demons best in 10 of 19 games and kicked 29 goals to be club best and fairest, and selected in the CHFL team of the year.
Arrived with VFL experience from the Ballarat Swans with a big midfield role to play
Domic was prominent throughout the season as a classy and prolific possession-getter, but disappointingly the Bombers missed finals.
He was in Buninyong's best in eight of his 14 appearances, also kicking 25 goals, which came in all but one game.
Domic finished fifth in the CHFL best and fairest and was selected in the CHFL team of the year.
Honourable mentions to Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Dean O'Brien and Brad McDonald (Carngham-Linton), Jarryd Graham (Gordon), Jon Simson and Matt Kasparian (Clunes). Michael Lockyer (Rokewood-Corindhap) and Cam Kimber (Learmonth).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.