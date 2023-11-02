Beloved Ballarat Base Hospital volunteer Santa Dave will be hard to miss around town this festive season.
Santa Dave, aka Dave Keene, has a shiny new red ute as his sleigh to collect donations from more than 40 Ballarat businesses in the lead up to his biggest day of the year.
It will be the 13th year that Santa Dave has collected donated toys and gifts to hand out to hospital patients during his annual visit in late December.
"I spend a lot of time at the Base. For 40 years I have been receiving treatment for Crohn's disease," he said.
"Volunteering as Santa allows me to show my appreciation for all the care I have received from the health service. As I attend the hospital every six weeks as a patient, I see a lot of people who are worse off than me, and if I can cheer people up with a visit from Santa, that makes me happy."
Santa Dave feared his previous sleigh might not hold up to the demands of Christmas 2023.
"Every year, I clock up hundreds of kilometres visiting over 40 local businesses, and my old car just isn't up to it anymore," he said.
READ MORE:
Ballarat Mazda donated the use of a new Mazda BT50 Dual Cab ute for Santa Dave through the festive season.
"We couldn't think of a better way to show our support of the Ballarat community than partnering with the health service we all rely on. Santa Dave does an incredible job of spreading Christmas cheer throughout the hospital to adults and kids alike. We can make his job of collecting donations from local businesses that much easier with a new sleigh," said Ballarat Mazda sales manager Nathan Tinker.
Ballarat Mazda will also donate $500 from every new Mazda sold to a Grampians Health staff member to the Grampians Health at Home Paediatric Program.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.