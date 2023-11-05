The Couriersport
Ballarat awarded 2024 Australian under-17 male cricket carnival

By David Brehaut
November 5 2023 - 3:30pm
Five Ballarat Cricket Association graduates will rub shoulders with Australia's rising stars on home turf in the national under-17 male championship in Ballarat in the new year.

