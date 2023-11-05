Five Ballarat Cricket Association graduates will rub shoulders with Australia's rising stars on home turf in the national under-17 male championship in Ballarat in the new year.
Darcy Aitken (VRI Delacombe/Golden Point), Zane Attard (VRI Delacombe), Lincoln Koliba (Brown Hill), Monty Maloney (Wendouree) Jackson Jarvis (Ballan) have been selected in the 14-strong Vic Country team to contest the carnival on January 4-11.
Aitken and Attard also play with Victorian Premier club Geelong, and Koliba with Dandenong.
Geelong batsman Oliver Peake will captain Victoria Country after representing under-17 and under-19 last season.
Cricket Victoria male talent development manager Tom Evans said it would be a great opportunity for the players to test their abilities against the best under-17 players in the country.
"All (Vic Country and Vic Metro) players who took part in the emerging under-17 program have put in a great amount of hard work to continually improve themselves as cricketers and people over the past four months," he said.
"We are looking forward to their continued development and working with our under-17 coaches to hit the ground running and perform well in Ballarat."
Ballarat Cricket Association and the City of Ballarat are working closely with the championship organisers.
A fixture is still to be released. Queensland is the reigning champion.
Thye Marron defeated New South Wales Metro in this year's championship decider.
Meanwhile Ballarat-Redan's Jack Harwood will represent Vic Country in the national under-19 male championships in Albury on November 30-December 7.
Harwood plays with Victorian Premier club Melbourne.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.