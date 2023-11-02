We've seen the form in the one-dayers, now the long-form game returns this weekend which will be music to the ears of some of favoured sides in the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI.
One of those sides looking to return to some of their best form is Wendouree. It's been a spluttering, at best, start for the Red Caps who would have been disappointed in their loss to Mount Clear in the one-day clash last weekend.
The Red Caps have not found their rhythm, particularly with the bat so far. One big score of 4-271 against Naps-Sebas, but the other two matches played, they have failed to score about 165. The clash with East Ballarat was washed out.
This week it doesn't get any easier with Wendouree travelling to Eastern Oval to face the red hot Golden Point, on a four-game winning streak.
And it's not just a winning streak for the Pointees, it's been a domination, with four massive victories against Darley, Ballarat-Redan, Bacchus Marsh. Last week they simply outpointed last season's premiers East Ballarat in a seven wicket smashing.
This match over the next two weeks is a chance for the Wendouree top-order to find some form. Any opportunity to get some time at the crease will be crucial in coming weeks.
In other matches, Bacchus Marsh will be buoyed by confidence after its first win of the season and it will be confident of keeping that momentum going against Brown Hill.
Brown Hill was desperately unlucky in its first two matches, but hasn't quite been up to standard in the past couple of weeks. At times, the bowlers have looked the goods and at other times the batters have done the job, but it hasn't quite put it all together for a win.
Both teams will see this two-day match as firstly an opportunity to get some batting in. Bacchus Marsh expects to welcome back James Lidgett to the team after missing the past couple of weeks with a quad injury.
How Bacchus Marsh steps up to two-day cricket for the first time in the BCA will be a fascinating watch, but right now it deserves slight favouritism.
Buninyong will relish an opportunity to be on its home deck for the next two weekends, but it will be facing up to a smarting opponent in East Ballarat, which suffered its first loss last week.
East didn't do a lot wrong last weekend against Golden Point, but was still no match for the red-hot opponent. The Hawks will be hard to topple here.
The much-improved Ballarat-Redan heads away on a big road trip to face Darley. Like Wendouree, Darley is far from in its best form, but it did manage to sneak home against Naps-Sebas last week. This will be a good test to see just how good the Two Swords are.
Mount Clear will be looking to build on the momentum from last week's win over Wendouree. It's opponent Naps-Sebas needs to start winning with just one win from its first four games. Last season, Naps-Sebas were the one-day kings, this year it's been a struggle, can it turn it around against an experienced opponent?
Buninyong v East Ballarat
Buninyong - Wasim Ali, Harrison Bond (c), Brad Byrnes, Rory Fisher, Campbell Palmer, Hudson Palmer, Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage, Bailey Ryan, Rupinder Singh Mitchell Tierney Naditha Tissera
East Ballarat - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, William Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Tom Walton
Brown Hill v Bacchus Marsh
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Kento Dobell, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Jason Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara
Bacchus Marsh - Taeje Baker, Connor Ascough, Ryan Brown, Angus Jones, James Lidgett, Alex Porter, Jack Powell, Nick Strangio, Jared Taylor, Armi Wakefield, Thomas Wardell (c)
Darley v Ballarat-Redan
Darley - Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Lachlan Herring, Rockey Hoey, Drew Locke Benjamin Longhurst (c) Dilan Silva, Chamika Sattambi,Ethan Thewma, Brodie Ward, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
Ballarat-Redan - David Carton,, Matthew Aikman, Riley Fisher, Jayden Hayes (c), Michael Hayes, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding, Connor Ronan, Randhir Sandhu
Mount Clear v Naps-Sebas
Mount Clear - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Aidyn Matheson, Hugh McGregor, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Matt Ward
Naps-Sebas - Tom Appleton, Tarkyn Balzan, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Corey Hucker, Harry Peirson, Dylan Price, Jarryd Price, Daniel Scott (c)
Golden Point v Wendouree
Golden Point - Andrew Falkner, Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Simon Ogilvie,Joshua Pegg (c), Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Joshua White
Wendouree - Heath Pyke (c), Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Tom Godson, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Sam Peeters, Cole Roscholler, Stephen Segrave, Liam Wood
