Nine Ballarat and Central Highlands football and netball league clubs have secured grants for their efforts in campaigning to eliminate road trauma.
The Victorian Government and Transport Accident Commission is distributing $600,000 through TAC club rewards program, which encourages the promotion of road safety.
Some 251 clubs are receiving rewards of up to $10,000 - the highest number of recipients in the program's five years.
The program encourages clubs to engage with players, members and their communities on key road safety issues and promote safe behaviours, with the dangers of distracted driving a key focus of this year's campaign.
TAC chief executive officer Tracey Slatter said road trauma had a significant ripple effect.
"There's no denying the power of peer-to-peer support and education at sporting club level.
"These clubs should be proud of their efforts to create a culture that prioritises road safety," she said.
AFL Victoria community football manager John O'Donohue said the TAC Club Rewards Program is one of the biggest and most important programs impacting community football, promoting the importance of road safety and supporting local clubs and their communities.
BFNL and CHFL/CHNL club grants: Redan $1800, Darley juniors $4300, Waubra $4300, Ballan $800, Buninyong $1800, Carngham-Linton $1800, North Ballarat $800, Sebastopol $6800, Lake Wendouree $6800.
