Ballarat Highlands region bowlers will hold the Page Shield for the next year.
The BHBR had the better of Geelong in the annual women's representative clash at Victoria Bowling Club.
However, Geelong did square the ledger for the day by taking out the Webster Shield in the second match-up for the women.
Geelong also prevailed in the men's clash with Ballarat Highlands for the Whykes Shield.
Ballarat Highlands claimed the Page Shield by four shots.
BHBR team manager Lynette Bryce said Geelong adjusted better to changing conditions in the afternoon battle for the Webster Shield, with the wind picking up and green quickening up.
Sarah Braybrook (Webbcona), Helena Cyrulo (Gisborne), Beth Hunter (Creswick) and Amy Newman (Ballarat North) made up Ballarat Highlands' best performing rink.
The Geelong men made a good start and did not look back.
The visitors led by seven shots after the morning session.
Ballarat Highland kept within striking distance during the afternoon, but was unable to make up the deficit.
Geelong added another four shots to its tally in the afternoon to win by 11 overall.
Greg Pliers (Midlands), Tim Beacham (Sebastopol), and Victoria duo Tony Wood and Haig Varcoe made up the BHBR's most successful rink - finishing the day 20 shots up after a dominant afternoon which saw them 16 clear.
THERE is a change of schedule for Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday pennant next week.
Round six of the competition will be played on Wednesday owing to the Melbourne Cup being on Tuesday.
Pennant teams will be published as usual in the Saturday edition of The Courier despite the change in schedule.
