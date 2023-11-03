Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels footballers Jarrod and Tom Berry of the Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast Suns respectively are set to honour their late mum Jedda with a 'Marathon for Mum' in Horsham on November 11.
The Berry brothers and their family were hit hard when they lost Jedda to breast cancer in 2013.
Jarrod, Thomas, and Joel Berry will be joined by their best friends Ben Lakin and Will Robertson as they run a 42km marathon, commencing at the "Giant Koala" at Dadswells Bridge - 40km out of town on the Western Highway - and finish the run back in town at St Michael's oval, home of the Horsham Saints where the boys played as Juniors.
The oval will become a hub for post-run activities after final laps are made. A post-marathon celebration, raffle, and live music will ensue at the Exchange Hotel, providing the setting to trade stories with all those who knew Jedda.
The pair will be raising money for the Breast Cancer Network Australia where they have had a long-standing commitment.
Jarrod said he realised how lucky he was to have the community support around him following his mother's diagnosis.
"We had people giving us food and looking after my brothers and dad when mum was in the hospital," he said.
"It was a massive community effort and helped me to make peace with Mum's life and what she left as her legacy."
"I learnt plenty of lessons off her in terms of resilience and not giving up in any battles. It's probably been the biggest factor in everything I've done."
The Berry brothers have been Ambassadors for BCNA for many years. Earlier this year they raised over $4000 auctioning off teammate Dev Robertson's torn jersey and similarly raised money with a head shave fundraiser campaign in 2018.
Jarrod said supporting BCNA is something that is also important as managing their AFL careers.
"Mum was a pretty inspirational person and leader, despite not trying to be," he said. "The actions I take are always in memory of her and everything I do is in honour of her - that's how I like to hold myself in life."
