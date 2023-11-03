The Courier
Webbcona and Victoria to clash in BHBR match of the round

By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:00pm
It might still be early in the season, but the close nature of the the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 season might already be set for it's first really important contest, with plenty riding on Saturday's clash between Webbcona and Victoria.

