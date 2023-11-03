It might still be early in the season, but the close nature of the the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 season might already be set for it's first really important contest, with plenty riding on Saturday's clash between Webbcona and Victoria.
The clubs sit third and fifth on the ladder, with Victoria getting moving in recent weeks after a shock 0-2 start to the season.
Webbcona finds itself nine points clears of Victoria after three wins from its first four games. But the end of the round, the teams could be pretty much locked together, or Webbcona could find itself 20 or more points clear.
Even though it remains just over a month into the season, a 20-point gap to make up to the top three could make life very tricky for Victoria to make up, given the way BMS and Linton have started on top of the table.
This match always looms as a thriller regardless of where the teams are situated and there's no reason to think this won't go right down to the final bowl.
IN THE NEWS
One of the top clubs, Linton, will be looking to bounce back after falling short against BMS last round.
This week Linton gets another home match against one of the favoured teams in City Oval. City Oval will be content with its start in the top flight with two wins and two losses, but would be keen to frank that form in a big road trip.
Linton has been one of the success stories of the season to date, it's loss to BMS was not terrible, and there's plenty to gain from knowing exactly where you stand against the best sides. Linton at home deserves favourtism here.
The only unbeaten team, BMS, returns home to face Mount Xavier. The form side of the league has already opened up a 16-shot advantage and are not showing any signs of slowing down.
This weekend's opponent Mount Xavier has picked up just the one win so far and will need to start winning if it is to be a finals threat. For much of last season, Mount Xavier loomed as a potential top four, before falling away late. One hopes for the club's sake, they can turn the slow start around, but it will need a good performance here against an in-form opponent.
Sebastopol hits the road to face Learmonth as it looks to consolidate a top four position. With the likes of Victoria, City Oval and Creswick all breathing down their necks, this is a match that Sebastopol cannot afford to drop.
Like Mount Xavier, Learmonth has just the one win so far and needs to start winning soon if it is to be a threat come later in the year.
The final clash sees Ballarat play host to Creswick. Ballarat will be desperate to finally turn its form around, currently the only team without a win. But for Creswick, this game is just too important to drop. At 2-2, Creswick is teetering and dropping a game against a side yet to win could rock its confidence. Creswick should get the job done.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.