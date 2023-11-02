A driver who allegedly ran from the scene of a crash in Sebastopol whilst high on methamphetamine and heroin will spend more time in a jail cell.
Sandeep Singh, 22, sat silently in the dock of the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 2, as he lodged a self-represented bail application.
It follows his arrest on Wednesday, November 1, for an alleged series of driving and drug possession offences.
The court heard Singh was driving around the Ballarat area on Thursday afternoon, in the company of an acquaintance who had allegedly stolen several containers of multivitamins from the Sebastopol Coles.
At about 7.20pm, the pair, who were allegedly not wearing any seatbelts, were allegedly involved in a head-on collision with a Volvo sedan on Victoria Street, Sebastopol.
The crash caused serious damage to both vehicles.
After impact, both Singh and his acquaintance were alleged to have fled the wreck - with Singh allegedly pulling bags of unknown goods from the car before running off.
An off-duty police officer who witnessed the crash, and several other people, pursued Singh who dropped the bags in the chase.
The court was told Singh allegedly gave up running on Beverin Street, and starting laying on the ground. The off-duty officer allegedly observed Singh stash small zip lock bags inside of his shoes.
Police arrived at the scene a short time after, and searching Singh allegedly found a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing a crushed tablet and a bag containing a substance believed to be heroin inside of his shoes.
The police also allegedly found stolen multivitamins in the car involved in the Victoria Street crash.
Singh was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital, and while in police custody allowed officers access to his phone.
Police allege they found multiple videos on the phone showing Singh speeding at about 200kmh.
Singh also allegedly told police he had consumed "a point" of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin before getting into the car on Wednesday.
When asked what he had to say in his defence, Singh - who represented himself - appeared unresponsive, and eventually told Magistrate Hugh Radford he had accommodation should he be released.
Magistrate Radford denied Singh bail and said he posed too great of a risk to the community should he get released.
Singh was also shown to have a history of breaching bail orders.
"Looking at the matters before me, the circumstances of the offending are extremely alarming," the magistrate said.
"It is lucky that no one was seriously injured or killed.
"So far as risk to the public is concerned, I consider the risk to be extremely high.
"I don't believe I could grant bail conditions that would ameliorate that risk."
Singh was refused bail, to reappear in court on August 13.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.