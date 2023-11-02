The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged hit-and-run driver Sandeep Singh denied bail after Sebastopol crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 2 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver who allegedly ran from the scene of a crash in Sebastopol whilst high on methamphetamine and heroin will spend more time in a jail cell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.