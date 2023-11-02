A man allegedly found with a sawn-off rifle and ammunition following a car crash and police chase will fight the charges brought against him.
Tristan Stringer, 24, appeared via video link from prison at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, to contest charges resulting from an alleged July 26 incident.
According to police, Stringer was seen by officers getting into an allegedly stolen LandCruiser ute with false plates outside a property on Sherrard Street, Ballarat North on the evening of July 26.
When officer approached, Stringer allegedly took off - with police calling in a helicopter to follow.
After allegedly driving "erratically" across Ballarat for almost an hour, Stringer was allegedly seen getting into a Ford station wagon.
This vehicle was involved in a crash about midnight at the corner of Victoria Street and Queen Street in Bakery Hill.
Police allege Stringer fled from the crash, jumping fences, and was found hiding under a car.
He was arrested, with a search allegedly revealing six grams of meth and an ecstasy tablet, $300 cash, a flick-knife, and 15 .22 rifle rounds.
When police searched the vehicle Stringer allegedly fled from, they found a sawn-off .22 rifle in the rear seat footwell.
At Thursday's hearing, a lawyer for Stringer sought more disclosure from the police regarding their case and witness statements.
The lawyer said Stringer will plead not guilty to some, if not most of the charges.
The matter was booked in for a contested hearing on January 8, 2024.
