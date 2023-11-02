The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat man to contest driving, firearms charges after crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 3 2023 - 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man allegedly found with a sawn-off rifle and ammunition following a car crash and police chase will fight the charges brought against him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.