Young Ballarat trainer Pat Kearney is set to gamble with a maiden in one of the biggest races on Derby Day with the lightly-raced Easy Turn set to compete in Saturday's group 2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m).
It's truly a case of throwing his not even three-year-old (as of actual birth date) into a feature event, without having yet broken through for a maiden win.
But Kearney believes he has seen enough from her first two starts, a third over 1400m and a second over 1600m to ensure she is ready.
"She's been crying out for a longer trip," he said. "I had thoughts about her going to Kilmore on Friday, but we thought let throw her in and see what she can do at Flemington, it'll be very exciting for everyone involved."
Easy Turn will be ridden by another young Ballarat up-and-comer, Madison Lloyd.
"I'm very happy to give her this ride," he said. "She's never done anything wrong and it would be a bit of a dream.
"It's really going to be a case of two young kids heading off to Derby Day to face off with the big boys.
"She's a brilliant rider. She's an extremely driven, passionate young rider and I'm very proud of how far she's come and I'm looking forward to riding horses for me going forward.
IN THE NEWS
"It would be incredible if we were able to do something, there are no words for it. It would really kick me off and it would kick Madison off as well, to have that feather in our cap, I don't think anything could beat that."
Kearney remains in his infancy as a trainer, with 18 horses in currently in work. On New Year's Day he trained Ashy Boy to win the Burrumbeet Cup.
"We're really happy with how we are kicking on with horses that we don't pay much money for really," he said. "We're a very tight-knit stable, we work closely together, we've got great and supportive owners.
"I've got Yellow Brick Road in the Mortlake Cup this week and he'll likely head to Launceston and Hobart from there, I do hope to have one though for the Burrumbeet Cup if I can."
