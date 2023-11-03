The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney to saddle up Easy Turn on Derby Day

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Ballarat trainer Pat Kearney is set to gamble with a maiden in one of the biggest races on Derby Day with the lightly-raced Easy Turn set to compete in Saturday's group 2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.