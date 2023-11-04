Linton has kept hold of its top three position as the top five teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 competition put on a dominant display in round five.
Linton's thrilling win over City Oval was the only close game in a lopside round where Webbcona, BMS, Sebastopol and Creswick stamped their authority on their opponents.
It was the clash at Linton that took centre stage as the home side and City Oval went shot-for-shot in an absorbing battle with Linton coming out on top by just two shots, claiming a valuable 10 extra points along the way.
Both teams took two rinks each, but in the end it was two seven-shot win to the Brendan Williams-skippered team over Ben Morris and Rodney Hetherington over Chris Smith that ultimately proved to be the difference between the side.
A big win to City Oval's Heath Fumberger cancelled out much of the lead, but even though City Oval picked up a one-shot win to Wayne Roberts, the fact that Craig Grenfell's team was able to hold it just a one-shot margin proved decisive.
Linton's season has gone from strength-to-strength with its only loss coming a the hands of runaway leader BMS.
BMS maintained its unbeaten start to the year, conceding just one point in a big 20-shot win over Mount Xavier. The margin looked big at the end, but Mount Xavier stuck with BMS for much of the day, with three single-figure margins and a tied games between Phillip Clamp and Chirs McDonald.
But BMS just was able to find the big shots when needed to maintain a gap and eventually run out overall, convincing winners.
Webbcona got the job done against Victoria, holding on for a six-shot win, consigning the premiers to their third defeat in five games.
The 10 points in this clash were always going to prove crucial, and could be decisive later in the season. Webbcona's win now giving it a 19-point gap on Victoria.
While each club won two rinks on the day, Webbcona's Tony Lange and Taylor Stewart was enough to see Webbcona home by six shots.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sebastopol produced its best performance of the year, obliterating Learmonth by 50 shots. Sebastopol was never in trouble here with big wins to teams skippered by Rob Baker, Paul Lovell, Scott Roberts and Will Matthews.
The magnitude of the win allowed Sebastopol to move up to second on the ladder on shot difference, displacing Linton, despite Linton also scoring a win on the day. Both teams now have 61 points.
Creswick also looks a genuine finals threat, but find itself just outside the top four after a thumping victory over the struggling Ballarat.
This match loomed as a danger game of sorts for Creswick, up against a team desperate for a first win, but the visitors did as they pleased, picking up all 18 points in the 105-65 win.
Big wins were had by Gerry Flapper, Alan Annear and Stephen Hepworth, while Travis Hedger had the tighest match, but still held his nerve for a 24-19 win over Jarrod Burt.
William Rowe, Addy Ryan, Adam McCormack, David Ryan 13 def by David Ellis, Bruce Carter, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 21, Chris Powell, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 13 def by Fred Reus, Gary Sheppard, Alan Jones, Paul Lovell 32, Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 15 def by Brian Johnson, Anthony Beacham, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 26, Gary Moy, Liz Bourke, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 14 def by Kevin Lynch, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Will Matthews 26
Michael Curtis, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 24 def Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 18, Donna Leeson, Vincent Hunt, Wayne Lynch, Tony Wood 13 def by Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Andrew Ingram, Tony Lange 26, Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Alan Dennis, Craig Ford 15 def by Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 23, Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Sunni Haynes, Brenton Coad 26 def Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 17
John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 20 def by Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 29, Kathryn Avery, Paul Ashmore, Luke Cornish, Jarrod Burt 19 def by Greg Peel, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 24, Michael Calagari. Rhiannon Williams. Dale McGregor. Paul Slater 12 def by Peter Fontana, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Booth. Stephen Hepworth 24, Paul Ryan, Kaye Cornish, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett 14 def by Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 28
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 20 drew Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 20, David Andrews, Neil Morrism Travis Preston, Ryan Bedggood 21 def Ray Bellingham, Frank Duggan, Norman Hughes, Paul Forrest 15, Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 21 def Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 15, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 25 def Stacey Forrest, Neil Dart, Lynden Henderson, Phillip McGrath 17
Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 27 def Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 20, Glenn Landers, Peter Shillington, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 26 def by Peter Cameron, Robert Edwards, Ian Robinson\, Wayne Roberts 27, Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 23 def Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 16, Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams, Aaron Wood 12 def by Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 23
