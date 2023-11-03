Martin Woods died this week sporting a distinctive tattoo: "Live life boldly, for every moment is a doorway to another."
And boldly he did.
The 63-year-old died in the Alfred Hospital on Saturday after an assault in Ballantine Street, Benalla around 7.10pm on October 11.
He never woke from his coma.
"He was a tough little boy - and he always looked after his mates," brother Michael said.
"In another time he would have been the first soldier running out of the trenches - or the first Viking off the longboat.
"He would never have been the last."
Martin Francis Woods was born at St John of God Hospital Ballarat on 30 March 1960
"Dad served at the Bungaree police station for 17 years and, at the time, it was the busiest one-cop station in Victoria," Mr Woods said.
"He was also one of the first cops to own a racehorse. It lived in the paddock next door and had a stud name, but we just called it 'Sticky' because it was always coming over to the car and poking its head in to have a stickybeak at what we were doing.
"Martin loved his cars and motorbikes - and was a really talented mechanic."
In August 1971 John and Betty Woods - together with Martin and their six other children lived through the chaos of the huge train derailment in Bungaree.
The mangled Overland Express blocked the-then Western Highway through the middle of town - with sole policeman John organising farmers to redirect traffic and more until help arrived hours later from Melbourne.
John was a highly-regarded officer - and his children were highly-regarded athletes.
"Martin loved swimming and football," his brother said.
"We remember playing football in the snow at Bungaree. It toughens you up
"I also remember us chasing sheep off the oval before we played.
"It's an amazing club. A heap of AFL footballers have come out of there.
"Living in Bungaree was great. It was just country life."
Mr Woods attended St Alipius Primary School in Ballarat East and later Sebastopol Tech before becoming a mechanic.
"He was very highly skilled. He worked on all sorts of vehicles - even racing cars - and if he couldn't find a part, he would make it. He could weld anything and was so inventive," his brother said.
"Martin was really smart and socially adept.
"He was totally his own person.
"But when he got on the turps and dope, all his anger and demons came out.
"He got in with the wrong crowd."
Martin spent most of life in Ballarat - and even spent a stint with Michael living in Cairns.
"He was well known around Ballarat," his brother said.
"I think a lot of people will be shocked by this news."
At the time of the October 11 attack the 63-year-old was living in Benalla.
"When we went over there, people were stopping by and telling us how kind Martin was to them," Michael said.
"He was a sweet guy - a man of many colours.
"He was a free spirit."
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Benalla man will appear in Wangaratta Magistrates Court on November 6, charged with affray as well as recklessly and intentionally causing serious injury,
He has been remanded in custody.
Martin Woods is survived by his two children and five of his six siblings.
His brother described how family members came into the Alfred to say their peace before the 63-year-old passed away.
A private memorial service will be held in Ballarat before Martin's ashes are scattered on Lake Wendouree - close to where he was born - and close to the Woods' former family home in Gregory Street.
