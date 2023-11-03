TWO more names are being added to the rarest of honour roll's in the Ballarat Cricket Association with Wendouree's Jeff Hussey and North Ballarat's Brett Severino reaching the remarkable milestone.
Hussey will play his 400th match for the Red Caps on Saturday when his team travels to face Bacchus Marsh, while Severino hit the mark last week, a career which includes 258 games with Mount Clear and a further 142 with North Ballarat.
For Hussey, it's been a 40-year career all with the one club after returning to cricket after a number of years competing in athletics.
"It's taken me the 40 years, roughly about 10 a year," he said. "1984-85 was my first season, I was convinced to come and play for the club by a workmate.
"I played juniors at Brown Hill, then I had an eight year break, but was persuaded to have a go at Wendouree, I've just hung around as it's turned out."
Hussey spent many years pounding the crease as an opening bowler and while he's got "about 10-12 50s, and a couple of hundreds", it's been predominantly as a bowler that he has made his mark.
"I've played in all the grades, I captained the seconds for a couple of years, captained the fourths for few years, mainly the last 20 years or so has been thirds and fourths.
"I'm still hanging in, I can be a bit stiff and sore come early in the week, but I genuinely get up for the next week.
"I haven't been opening the bowling this year. To be honest for the past three or four seasons I've been hoping to step away from the opening bowling, this year, we're finally in a position where we're able to let the kids have a go and give them a chance.
"We have a lot of juniors this year, we're managing to bowl teams out and bat through our overs, we're just looking to win a game."
In his 40 years in the game, Hussey has the one premiership, a fourths title in 2006-007. He admits he is a bit overdue for a second, but always has the memories and the reunions to attend from that day."
Hussey said he had many people to thank for allowing him to play for so many years.
"I'd like to keep going, but I know any game could be my last," he said. "Over the years having the kids, they always had to make accommodations for me playing Saturday and training.
"My wife Cathy as well for everything she has done, I couldn't do it without her. My son Callum played a bit and we got to bat together a few times, a couple of 50 partnership, it was a real bucket list moment for me that.
"The club is all about the people. It's them that keep me coming back. It's always been a very good, welcoming club that accommodates people, they have always been a club that cares about its members."
It's just a select few that have reached 400 games in the BCA, with the likes David Peverill (Mt. Clear), Arthur Meiklejohn (Golden Point), Geoff Martin (Naps-Sebas) and Barry Jennings (Wendouree) among those to reach the mark.
But in a remarkable coincidence, another player has joined that illustrious group of BCA legends with Brett Severino of Mount Clear and now North Ballarat also reaching hitting 400.
Severino has piled on almost 9000 runs throughout his career, mostly playing as a hard-hitting top-order batsmen.
During his time in the game, he has piled on 39 fiftys, and 4 hundreds, with a top score of 116.
At Mount Clear, he played 258 games scoring 6167 runs at an average of 25.38 as well as taking 54 wickets. He is a multiple premiership player including premiership in 1987-88 in the under-16s, 1989-90 in the thirds, 1996-97 in the seconds and 1997-98 in the firsts.
Since transferring to North Ballarat., he has played 142 games scoring exactly 2400 runs at 22.43 with 13 50s, and 104 wickets at 23.84. He also served as club president from 2018-2022. Off the field he worked as the Ballarat Cricket Association's inaugural operation officer in 2014-15.
North Ballarat president Scott Wright said Severino had been an ornament to the game of cricket.
"We congratulate a wonderful servant of both the Mt Clear and North Ballarat Cricket Clubs - Brett Severino - on an amazing milestone, 400 senior matches," he said.
"Brett has played most of his career as a hard-hitting, aggressive top-order batter who bowled a bit, and over the years has transformed himself into a consistent off-spinner and a versatile batter who can bat anywhere in the order. He has also kept wickets on occasion when required."
