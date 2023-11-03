Most teens still don't have a clear idea of what they want to do after school but more than 80 year nine and 10 girls from across Ballarat have had a taste of trades to see whether one of them could be a future career.
Federation TAFE has hosted their annual Girls Try a Trade Day providing hands-on experiences of eight different trades.
Sharyn Wright said women remained under-represented in trade careers but offering real-world experience to young women was helping drive an increase in women studying various trades.
"As Head of Centre (Federation's Centre for Service Industries and the Built Environment) when I walk around our workshops now I see a lot more girls as apprentices who have come through as a direct result of support initiatives," Ms Wright said.
Girls taking part in the Try a Trade Day tackled skills including bricklaying, furniture and cabinet making, tried their hand at a welding simulator, learned how to change a tyre in automotive, and four other experiences with each group spending 30 minutes trying each new skill.
They also went on a tour of Federation TAFE's engineering spaces and workshops to inspect the machines and work taking place in each area.
"This helps them to choose what their career pathway may be. Often they don't know what many of the options are within trades, and this allows them to start to explore where they want to go as they head toward year 11 and 12 which is a good time to do VET in Schools programs," Ms Wright said.
"We have seen an increase in the amount of females we have coming through our apprentice programs."
