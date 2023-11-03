The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Police front desk hours cut at Maryborough, Ararat, Bacchus Marsh

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 3 2023 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bacchus Marsh police station. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Bacchus Marsh police station. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

The days of rocking up to many of our police stations late at night to report a crime or sign a document are about to end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.