The days of rocking up to many of our police stations late at night to report a crime or sign a document are about to end.
While police will still be working 24-7 out of Maryborough, Ararat and Bacchus Marsh, their front counters will only be staffed 16 hours a day.
They are among 43 Victorian stations facing reduced counter hours - mainly at night and before dawn.
"When a station reception counter is closed, police will always be patrolling the local community and in many cases, still working from within the station," Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations Neil Paterson said.
"As a result of these changes, officers formerly rostered on reception shifts will instead be used for frontline policing duties, such as community patrols.
"This gives police the best opportunity to respond to urgent incidents, prevent crime before it can occur, and engage with large sections of the community.
"This also provides important rostering flexibility at a time when Victoria Police is currently managing a significant number of officer vacancies due to attrition."
Deputy Commissioner Paterson said every state and territory was facing a police shortage - and counter hours were being reduced there as well.
"When given the choice, police know crime is most effectively deterred and detected via highly visible patrols in the community, rather than from behind a scarcely-attended reception counter," he said.
"Redirecting officers towards frontline policing duties will increase the likelihood of crime being prevented, offenders being arrested, and the community remaining safe."
Bacchus Marsh will see a reduction in reception times from late November - with the exact date and hours yet to be confirmed.
People wanting help will instead be diverted to Melton (15km away) or Sunbury (38km).
Stawell will also be included in phase one of the changes - with people advised to travel instead to Ballarat (123km) or Horsham (67km).
Hamilton and Portland will also be included in the first phase. Their next nearest 24-hour station is Warrnambool (97km and 100km respectively).
Stage two of the rollout will happen over the coming months - also with dates and times to be confirmed.
It will include Maryborough (66km from Ballarat and 68km from Bendigo) as well as Castlemaine (Ballarat 80km, Bendigo 36km) - plus Ararat (94km from Ballarat).
Ballarat, Ararat, Maryborough and Bacchus Marsh are the only 24-hour police stations in the greater Ballarat area - although there has been a push for 24-hour stations in Creswick and Daylesford.
