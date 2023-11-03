Some spooky and scary outfits were spotted in Ballarat this week, as the city got into Halloween celebrations.
From big organised events at Kryal Castle and through Alfredton Rotary, to kids enthusiastically walking around looking for houses to doorknock, there was plenty happening to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.
The Courier got into the fun as well, though sadly we didn't dress up, with a photo competition giving away a set of movie tickets.
Taking home the big prize was a small child dressed up terrifyingly as Stephen King's IT - congratulations on getting the balloon perfect.
Above is a gallery of other entries, all of which get a special commendation.
