Scarsdale woman Jenny was alone outside, quietly feeding her chickens, when her life was changed forever in a "horrific" attack.
She was tending to the coop on her rural property when she heard the sound of her gate slide open behind her.
Turning around to investigate, she found her neighbour inside of her property, approaching her with a 25cm long blade in hand.
"Did I startle you?" the man asked as he approached Jenny, who stood frozen in fear as he began a vicious assault which almost cost her her life.
The man, 31-year-old Reace Atkins, was the subject of a sentencing hearing at the County Court in Ballarat on Friday, after pleading guilty to one charge of intentionally causing serious injury.
The court heard the 31-year-old, who had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia, entered the property at about 4.50pm on the afternoon of February 17, 2022, follow a deterioration in his mental condition.
Atkins struck Jenny multiple times with the knife, hitting her in the left hand, arm and head.
In the ensuing struggle, where Jenny attempted to disarm Atkins, she pleaded with her attacker for her life.
"I have motorbikes in the shed. I will give you anything to leave me alone," Jenny told the man.
"I don't want anything," he said in reply.
Jenny fled from her property in a state of shock, and realising her wounds, ran to a neighbour's house to call for assistance.
After finding out her neighbour wasn't home, Jenny then ran to the nearby roadside and had to flag down a car for assistance.
Atkins, meanwhile, returned home, cleaned the blade and changed clothes.
He called his mother in a panic, leaving a message on her phone, saying "please answer Mum, I tried to kill someone".
When Atkins mother came home she found her son in an "agitated and distressed" state in the backyard. Police arrived soon after.
Atkins was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013, and had a history of multiple hospitalisations where he experienced hallucinations and symptoms of psychosis.
This was a horrific attack on an extremely vulnerable female. Jenny is a courageous lady who has had her independence and freedom taken away from her as a result of the assault- Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detective Ricky Millar
In a psychologist's report tendered by Atkins' lawyer, the court heard the seemingly random attack may have been motivated by a desire for Atkins to go to prison - where he believed he would receive better care for his mental condition.
At the time of the attack, Atkins had been out one week from a stay at Ballarat Base Hospital's adult acute psychiatric ward.
Following the attack, victim Jenny was helped by several passers-by and was able to flag down a police car.
She was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where she received surgery and sutures for her wounds - among which included a large "Z"-shaped scar on her left wrist which risked losing her hand.
Jenny also suffered wounds to her scalp, upper arm, hands, breasts and abdomen.
A medical report tendered to the court told of arterial damage resulting from the wounds, with severe hemorrhaging which could have resulted in death.
Jenny was present in the Ballarat courtroom on Friday when Judge Sarah Dawes delivered Atkins' sentence, and cried when it was read aloud.
Her own actions at the time of the attack and post-attack have no doubt saved her life.- Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detective Ricky Millar
There in support was Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detective Ricky Millar, who laid the charges against Atkins.
"This was a horrific attack on an extremely vulnerable female. Jenny is a courageous lady who has had her independence and freedom taken away from her as a result of the assault," he said.
"Her own actions at the time of the attack and post-attack have no doubt saved her life.
IN THE NEWS
"She is a very strong lady, who with support of her family and partner will continue her recovery."
Judge Dawes sentenced Atkins to six years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years.
The judge said Atkins had a reduced moral culpability for the offending, due to the "acutely psychotic" mindset he was in during the attack - which lacked any premeditation or specific antagonism.
Jenny, however, remains traumatised by the attack, and is unable to be on the property by herself at any time.
She said she was "happy with the outcome", and commended the work of the police, and Acting Senior Sergeant Millar in particular.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.