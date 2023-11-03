A woman has been jailed for at least the next two years after causing the "totally preventable" death of a 29-year-old mother-of-three in January last year.
Rebecca Hall, 30, was sentenced in the County Court sitting in Bendigo after pleading guilty to dangerous driving which caused the death of Ballarat personal trainer Christine Stewart.
The mother-of-three from Newtown, south of Scarsdale, was in the car with her sister on the Murray Valley Highway at Torrumbarry on January 25, 2022.
When Ms Stewart slowed down to turn right, Hall's car hit the "rear left of the vehicle" and causing the Ms Stewart's car to spin and flip.
The vehicle travelled around 28 metres after the impact before coming to a stop.
Ms Stewart's sister managed to climb out of the vehicle with minor injuries. However, Ms Stewart died at the scene.
The court heard in the one minute period leading up the crash, Hall sent a text to her husband and had opened and closed Instagram.
While Hall admitted to causing the crash, she maintained she had no recollection of going on the social media app while driving.
Hall initially told Ms Stewart's sister at the crash scene that she did not know how the accident happened and she told the police during her interview that she was "reaching to get her drink bottle".
Judge Geoff Chettle said it was "clear" the woman was distracted by her mobile phone and that was what had caused the crash and death.
IN THE NEWS
The court heard that many members of Ms Stewart's family had submitted victim impact statements which detailed the "pain and anguish" felt since her death.
Other statements referred to the "immeasurable pain" and "living hell" that life had been since the fatal crash in January 2022.
Judge Chettle said he was understanding that Hall was "genuinely and profoundly remorseful" for causing the crash and had a feeling of "significant guilt" because of the incident.
He said that in sentencing Hall, he hoped other drivers would see the dangers and consequences of driving while distracted by a mobile phone.
Judge Chettle said Hall was of otherwise good character and had a good chance of rehabilitation both during and after her time in prison.
Hall was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment of which 24 months must be served without parole.
She also had her licence cancelled for two years.
