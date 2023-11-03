The Couriersport
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

Marathon record sets Ballarat reminder in running preparation

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A world record was not on Kelvin Kiptum's mind when he shattered the legendary Eliud Kipchoge's benchmark in Chicago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.