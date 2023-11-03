A court has heard of how the mother, wife and niece of a beloved South Australian truckie have been devastated by his sudden death in a head-on crash in Carranballac on the Glenelg Highway.
The 27-year-old man was killed after his prime mover collided with another prime mover towing a B-double load of grain being driven by Shepparton man Iqbal Singh.
Singh appeared in the dock at the County Court in Ballarat on Friday to be sentenced for his role in the crash, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
The crash occurred at about 4.30pm on May 12, 2021, after Singh had picked up a load from a GrainCorp site, and was making his way down the Glenelg Highway.
Singh, in a Mercedes Benz prime mover, had pulled aside to a rest stop, but had not stopped, when a Isuzu prime mover had over taken him on the highway.
The area was flat, surrounded by farmland and with a single lane in either direction.
Singh then followed behind the Isuzu truck, being driven by a third man, which reached a slight bend in the road where a tractor was being driven.
The driver of the Isuzu truck slowed down and followed behind the tractor.
The court heard Singh, behind the Isuzu truck, was talking on his hands-free mobile, and failed to register the other truck slowing down.
Travelling about 98km/h, Singh was caught off-guard by the truck, and hitting his brakes, swerved to the right.
This caused the passenger side of Singh's prime mover to hit the driver's side of the Isuzu truck, forcing it over a fence and into a nearby paddock.
As this was happening, a Scania prime mover, being driven by the South Australian truck driver, was heading towards the scene in the incoming lane.
Singh's prime mover and the Scania prime mover crashed head-on, compressing the cabins of both vehicles and snapping their loads from the chassis.
While Singh survived the crash, unconscious, the driver of the Scania was trapped in the cabin and died at the scene.
The court was told his mother had to provide DNA to the police following the incident, as his identity was not "visually recognisable".
A blood sample was taken from Singh, which did not show any drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
Post-crash analysis also revealed Singh had been travelling below the speed limit of 100km/h on the stretch of highway.
At Friday's hearing, Judge Sarah Dawes read excerpts from victim impact statements provided by family members of the 27-year-old South Australian truck driver.
His mother told of how she was "destroyed" when asked to provide DNA to the police to identify the body of her son.
"Her son's death left a hole in her life that will never be filled," Judge Dawes said.
The 27-year-old's wife spoke on the devastating impact the loss had on their two children.
Judge Dawes said since the crash, Singh's guilt and remorse had become clear - with him telling a psychologist he had "no words" to express his sadness over the incident.
Singh sat silent in the court room, as he listened to the proceedings with the help of a Punjabi translator.
Judge Dawes said the man, who was born in India, was in Australia on a bridging visa and had been looking for permanent residence as he started a family with his wife.
As a result of the conviction, the judge said Singh could face deportation from Australia upon his release from prison.
Singh was given a 10 month prison sentence.
Had he pleaded not guilty, and was found guilty by jury, he would have been given a 16 month sentence with a non-parole period of 10 months.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.