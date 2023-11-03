The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Shepperton truckie given prison time after fatal highway crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 3 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A court has heard of how the mother, wife and niece of a beloved South Australian truckie have been devastated by his sudden death in a head-on crash in Carranballac on the Glenelg Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.