How long are we going to tolerate this headline.
" A man accused of killing his former partner at her home in Kangaroo Flat was on bail at the time of her alleged murder."
This common headline is abhorrent. The magistrate who deemed this man fit to walk freely in our society should seriously reflect on the accountability of their decision.
Two children now have no parents.
The magistrate and the system just keep rolling on, where is their accountability?
David Edwards, Canadian
Now the council wants to move to fortnightly collection to cut down on landfill, do they really think this is the answer?
I can remember these same words years ago, "cut down on landfill", when the council fazed out 240-litre rubbish bins.
After our weekly rubbish collection, I'm going around picking up other people's rubbish from my front yard that has blown in from overflowing bins.
The mayor tells us the cost of garbage collection is $28,000 a day. I'd think most of that money is to do with wages, vehicle maintenance and fuel - I couldn't imagine this council paying the Golden Plains that much money to drop truck loads of rubbish at Smythesdale.
If they really cared for ratepayers they would have invested in a decent recycling facility to turn green waste into compost and storage of methane could run the place as well as going back into the grid.
The money this council has wasted over the years would have been better spent on a facility like this - the Bridge Street white elephant is a classic waste of ratepayers' money.
But of course this council really thinks you can make strawberry jam from cow manure.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
It seems the Ballarat City Council didn't listen to their residents on collection frequency. The regular rubbish bins are going to be seriously overflowing and a health hazard in waiting for its fortnight to come around.
Craig McDonald, Invermay
I feel that the ordinary rubbish bin should remain weekly, not fortnightly. There are families with babies and also women's sanitary and incontinence pads which go into these bins, and need to be picked up weekly.
Glenda Jurg, Cardigan Village.
I was sad to note the recent passing of Margaret Rotheram, a former highly respected journalist with The Courier during the 1960s to the 1980s.
Margaret, who was born in Ballarat, had a great love for her city, and is remembered particularly for her contributions to appreciation of art, nature and conservation.
She wrote many columns highlighting works in the Art Gallery of Ballarat collection, which were gathered into a valuable booklet 'Know Your Gallery' published by this newspaper in 1986.
She was also a key member of the Ballarat Field Naturalists Club, and took a very active role in important efforts to conserve and protect precious wildlife reserves in our region.
Margaret died in Burnie, where she had retired in recent years. She is remembered with affection and gratitude for her work by many in Ballarat.
Anne Beggs-Sunter, Clarendon
