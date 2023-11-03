More container drop off locations will be coming to Ballarat in the next few months as hundreds of residents lined up this week to return thousands of bottles and cans.
TOMRA Cleanaway is the company in charge of the Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) drop off points.
Chief executive James Dorney said they were working on the next stages of the roll out.
"Some of the over the counter pop up locations, they're all going to be more permanent," Mr Dorney said.
"There will be a minimum of 10 in the coming months, so you are going to see more rolling out."
Mr Dorney said they tried to match locations with existing shopping sites.
"...So they're very convenient for people to go about it as part of their day to day business," he said.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said they wanted the project to be "accessible for all people".
"Rest assured, I will be advocating for more if the demand is there,"Ms Addison said.
Most of the recycled bottles and cans are put back into the market as new containers within six to eight weeks, Mr Dorney said.
TOMRA Cleanaway is obligated to recycle everything they collect from the CDS as part of their contract with the state government.
Mr Dorney said Victoria has a "significant glass remanufacturing capacity" so up to 70 per cent can be turned into new bottles and jars.
The plastics will most likely go to Circular Plastics Australia, a joint venture with the state government with facilities in Laverton and Altona in Melbourne's west.
These plastics are used in new bottles or food grade products.
Mr Dorney said the aluminium is very valuable and is sold offshore because Australia doesn't have the capacity to recycle it.
He said the container scheme produces materials which are cleaner compared to curbside recycling.
"There is a very high demand for this product in recycling markets," Mr Dorney said.
"We are absolutely committed to what we call high end recycling applications, bottle to bottle and can to can.
"That's when we see the circular economy in action."
Meanwhile, some users have expressed concern surrounding how much information could be accessed when linking a bank account for automatic payments.
This includes information such as account balance, interest rates, fees and account terms.
Mr Dorney assured residents their app "exceeds all the global standards around data control and privacy".
"It's a world leading app that actually is the same app that underpins the New South Wales scheme that's been in operation for six years," he said.
"Never any level of a breach or concern around that specific to the app."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.