The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

More locations on the way in Ballarat for Container Deposit Scheme

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More container drop off locations will be coming to Ballarat in the next few months as hundreds of residents lined up this week to return thousands of bottles and cans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.