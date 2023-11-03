Why not provide bigger rubbish bins for large households? I have five people in my household and I always have excess rubbish which means a weekly trip to the tip. Why are bin sizes the same if households are varying sizes?
- Jo Stuckey
Good choice, so much can go in fogo or recycling so rubbish will drastically be reduced.
Fogo can be anything from bones, eggshells, meat, coffee grinds, grass and more.
We're a household of three and our rubbish is only quarter full each week.
- Chris W
Don't know why the council wastes our money on surveys. This just shows that they never listen to them unless it suits their agenda.
- Sharon Clark
So, this I guess raises an important question: can we have another council? I'm not sure whose interests current one represent, but judging from their own survey outcome and how these outcomes are used, it's not us.
- Andre T
Please ensure the stonework is not painted. Other buildings have been ruined.
-Susan Patterson
Where's the parking?
-Fiona Carbury
The building is covered by a heritage overlay, which includes external paint controls, so in theory at least they should need a permit to do any external painting, even to window frames.
-Stuart Kelly
Solidarity to the awesome contribution the undervalued and underpaid staff make to the healthcare system. Employers need to listen to their staff and offer better work life balance and a pay rise to counter cost of living nightmares. People over profit.
- Lynda Ward
Waiting six months for a liquor licence is so crazy. Are these people living in the real world. People setting up business need to sign leases after finding the right position and signing STCA or liquor licence etc, puts them on the back foot already but then having to wait very long periods is so crazy.
- Ross Hartley
Please put in some restaurants, to enjoy a sit down meal on a Friday or Saturday night.
- Michelle Lee
It would have been better to build a hospital with such a strain on the Base and also being a growth corridor. We don't need more fast food which can create health issues.
-Phil Bingley
I'm an older person but even I don't like the awful kids playground there. It's baking hot in summer and miserably wet in winter - it needs more shade/shelter.
-Silawet Orr
I just wish the side with Woolworths could be painted a lighter colour instead of black. Some large artificial plants and seating would make it more attractive. It's so dark in there now.
- Vicki Moss
What about the various intersections in the area that were already overloaded before DTC was built, much less now? When will they be upgraded to match the traffic flow?
Quite honestly, the remaining round-a-bouts along Wiltshire Lane are dangerous. It's a matter of time before a bad accident occurs.
- Broe Green
