Calls for action for 'danger' spot in Buninyong after near miss

Another incident at a notorious intersection in Buninyong has prompted yet more calls for action to be taken to improve the area.
The near-miss between a truck and car happened on Monday, October 30, at the Warrenheip Street and Midland Highway roundabout, which sits at the bottom of a steep hill coming down from Mount Buninyong.
The speed limit on the road drops from 80kmh to 60kmh.
Buninyong and District Community Association member Robert Elshaug said people are frustrated at the intersection being a constant danger.
Mr Elshaug was in town when the latest incident occurred.
"It was a truck and trailer," he said.
"One of the comments I heard at the cafe - there was a car coming up from Heath Street and the truck entered the roundabout, the car slipped through and the truck had to brake hard."
A give-way sign was flattened by the truck.
In May, 2022, an out-of-control truck crashed through the roundabout, leaving a trail of destruction and uprooting a unique heritage-listed Chinese Elm tree,
Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened two weeks after a truck and trailer rolled at the roundabout.
This lead to a warning sign being placed at the top of the hill, facing Buninyong-bound traffic.
City of Ballarat south ward councillor Ben Taylor said more needs to be done to prevent more incidents.
"What's it going to take for something to happen?" Cr Taylor said.
Cr Taylor and Mr Elshaug said the issue seems to be trucks barrelling down and not expecting cars in the roundabout.
Mr Elshaug said this had long been a community problem.
"We'd like to see traffic device to slow vehicles down before they get down there," he said.
At one stage a bypass was pushed by the community, but in 2019 a Regional Roads Victoria (RRV) feasibility study found a link road connecting the Midland Highway and Western Freeway would not significantly reduce the number of trucks traveling through Buninyong.
In October 2022, the Buninyong Community Road Safety Committee was formed.
Mr Taylor said the community wasn't interested in starting a new project.
Member for Eureka Michaela Settle said action was being taken with the safety committee.
"It's crucial we listen to the local community to improve road safety in Buninyong, and that is exactly what we're doing," she said.
"Safety upgrades in the town, for all roads users, are being driven by the Buninyong Community Road Safety Committee and are being tailored to the needs of the community."
The committee was given $200,000 to look at three projects to help pedestrian safety.
Ms Settle said the idea was to take three projects to drawing stage.
"Three priorities have been identified," she said.
In response to asking if a fatality needed to happen for something to be done, Ms Settle said action was being taken through the committee.
"We have created the advisory committee to find the solutions for safety," she said.
"Something is happening."
A spokesperson from the Department of Transport and Planning responded to concerns raised over the area.
"We installed new signage on the Midland Highway approach to Buninyong to warn drivers of the steep descent and improve safety at the roundabout following a serious crash last year," the spokesperson said.
"We understand locals are concerned about this intersection, that's why we're working with the City of Ballarat, Victoria Police, the freight industry and community members to address these safety concerns - particularly involving heavy vehicles."
There have been no further crashes recorded at the intersection since the crash in May, 2022.
Additional measures to improve safety in Buninyong include installing gateway treatments at exit and entry points to Buninyong, with unique road markings to provide a visual reminder to drivers to slow down.
