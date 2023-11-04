Why we need to talk about violence against women

Dear subscribers,
On Wednesday, federal politicians united to take a stand against violence against women. They say it is now a national crisis.
They called for better support for women and a national approach to tackling the scourge after five women were killed in the past 10 days in Australia. This included a Bendigo mother-of-two young children.
We might dismiss it as a national issue. But it's not.
This week, Ballarat's courts dealt with serious cases of domestic violence in our community.
Jon Seccull was convicted by a jury on Thursday of three charges of rape and one charge of threat to inflict serious violence upon his former wife.
That same day, a Ballarat magistrate gave a stern denouncement of another man's abusive behaviour after he fronted court for hitting his partner in the face during an argument.
"Not everyone who does what you have done goes on to murder their partner, but everyone who had murdered their partner starts off like this," the magistrate told the man.
It was a powerful message, and one we need to be talking about.
The Courier's reporters cover cases of domestic violence almost every day in Ballarat.
I'd like to say things have improved from a decade ago when I was a court reporter.
What has changed, is the number of victims who come forward to report it and anecdotally, it speaks to increased awareness and support in the community.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has found one-in-six women, since the age of 15, have experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or previous co-habiting partner.
Many cases are still going unreported, which makes it difficult to pinpoint accurate figures.
As Minister for Women Katy Gallagher told reporters in Canberra this week, it speaks to a bigger problem in Australia around how we treat and respect women.
"[The] attitude, or the prevalence of violence, that women face is extraordinary," she said.
"There's a lot [the government] have to do, but we've got to partner with the community.
"A lot of it is long-term work and hard work. It's about changing attitudes. It's about getting into schools early and ensuring that kids, young boys, young men, as they grow up are educated and supported about appropriate attitudes and conduct towards women."
So what's being done in Ballarat?
Organisations such as Orange Door and Women's Health Grampians are among those who are working hard to educate and support women and children at risk of domestic violence.
There are also organisations working with the perpetrators of violence, and working with schools to change the behaviour and attitudes that drives it.
But we have a long way to go and as a community, we need to do far more.
What do you think? Reply to this email and have your say.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
