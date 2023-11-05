Snake Valley's war memorial is looking spic and span and ready to host Remembrance Day commemorations after a student-led project to clean it up.
Woady Yaloak Primary School Snake Valley senior class won a $2000 grant from the Blue Light Victoria DASH Program after pupils Brandon, Marcel and Ollie pitched their Project M.O.B. Respect idea to clean up the memorial.
"Their aim was to enhance facilities at the local war memorial and monument to showcase the town's pride and honour those who served in the war respectfully," said teacher Jo-Anne Angel.
On November 3, the boys and their classmates spent the day at the memorial where they weeded, trimmed back hedges, sanded and painted bench seats, installed new pots and plants and are awaiting the delivery of another bench seat so older visitors have somewhere to rest.
In planning and carrying out the working bee, which they identified the need for during their nine-week DASH program, they worked with members of the local community including the Pyrenees Shire and Snake Valley Returned and Services League.
The grade four to six students have also learned from local crafter Shirley Carson who taught them how to make felt poppies.
Since then, the students have been busy making poppies which they donated to the RSL to sell at the Snake Valley Shop and the school to raise money to support veterans.
"In the DASH program they could identify what in the community to be improved and how they could do it," Ms Angel said.
"They identified that the memorial wasn't appealing to the eye and not inviting and that there needed to be more seating for the elderly."
Earlier in the year the students took part in a nine-week DASH program which challenges students to ask questions, solve problems and work together to learn about themselves and their community.
"DASH creates an opportunity for young people to give their perspective on local issues and make a difference through creative solutions via a student led project. Students design and then deliver a project within local community," said Kristin Marshall from DASH.
Community experts are invited to join the students.
"The experts support students to better understand their local community needs and issues and empowering them to arrive at a proposed action or change for these issues through their project," Ms Marshall said.
